Tyga Feels Up Kylie Jenner As She Flaunts Itty-Bitty Bikini During Mexico Vacation

Tyga can’t seem to keep his hands to himself as he and girlfriend Kylie Jenner vacation in Mexico this week. The 27-year-old rapper was spotted getting hands-y with Jenner as she sits poolside in a tiny black bikini.

Kylie shared several bikini-clad photos to Instagram this week, including one showcasing the swimsuit in question. Jenner perkily sits on a lounge chair at family friend Joe Francis’ Mexico vacation home as she puts her curves on display. Her caption, “feel me?” is a reference to Tyga’s new song “Feel Me.”

However, Kylie’s bikini photos didn’t stop there. An Instagram account run by a fan posted a photo of Tyga and Kylie getting cozy by the pool as she wore the same bikini seen in her personal photos. Tyga is seen groping Kylie’s booty as she gets cheeky in her barely-there bikini bottoms. The photo received over 1,200 likes in just four hours, but it isn’t clear who the original photographer was as the couple vacations at a private home.

The caption implies fans— and non-fans— most likely wish they were Tyga as he grabs onto Jenner’s famously plump backside.

However, commenters said otherwise as they weighed in on the racy photo. Most people pointed out that Kylie’s booty is probably surgically enhanced as rumors continue to fly about work she’s supposedly had done.

Fans also took to Kylie’s post to share their opinions on the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister’s figure. Some Instagram users said the teen looks a bit older than her actual age.

While others made mention of the plastic surgery rumors as they assessed Jenner’s pose and body.

Others said they miss the “old” Kylie as she seemingly continues to change her appearance.

In fact, Life and Style magazine posted an article in late 2015 that shows Kylie’s body transforming over the years. The article also mentions that plastic surgeons believe Jenner has received both butt and hip implants as her curves get curvier.

“In an interview with Bikini.com, Dr. Tabasum Mir of Bravo’s The Single’s Project revealed that he thinks the 18-year-old has even gotten implants in her butt and hips!”

Hollywood Life also recently weighed in as they quoted plastic surgeons saying Kylie may have had liposuction on her stomach to make her bottom appear larger. The article quotes clinical professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and director of Juva Skin & Laser Center, Dr. Bruce Katz.

“She probably did have lipo in her stomach because there is more of a bulge in her waist in 2015 compared to October 2016.”

TMZ reported on Wednesday’s PDA session as the site states Tyga’s hands have never looked so small.

“KJ and Tyga are down at Joe Francis’ famed estate in Punta Mita, Mexico… and lounging by the pool. Kylie didn’t leave much to the imagination Tuesday as she flaunted some ass-tastic swimwear.”

Hollywood Life added Tyga is making the most of the vacation as he takes full advantage in the steamy photos.

“Looks like Tyga is making the most of his romantic Mexican getaway with Kylie Jenner, and he’s got a healthy handful of booty to prove it!”

While Tyga and Kylie are getting in the PDA, the rapper also brought along his 4-year-old son King Cairo. He posted several photos with his young son as they play in the pool together. Tyga has yet to post any photos of Kylie on his Instagram account, but the Jenner has been sure to share plenty of bikini-filled posts on her page.

Of course, the photos only add fuel to the plastic surgery rumors as Kylie flaunts a fuller and fuller figure.

