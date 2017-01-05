Ashley Graham Rang In The New Year Nude, Loves Her Body

Supermodel Ashley Graham celebrated the new year in the buff. The America’s Next Top Model judge stripped down and nearly avoided Instagram’s non-nude policy.

Graham, 28, posted several nude photos to Instagram on Tuesday, January 3, reports Page Six. Although from behind, part of Graham’s breast and hips are on display as she enjoys an outdoor shower. She also thanked her husband, Justin Ervin, for taking the intimate photos.

Graham has been enjoying her holiday in the Seychelles amid her busy year. But her recent photos have been making headlines in recent days.

“Thank you @fsseychelles for your outdoor showers, beautiful hospitality, delicious steaks and flying foxes! Shot by my exclusive shower partner @mrjustinervin,” she wrote in one of the photos’ captions.

In another photo, Graham is seen posing with her back to the camera as she lays on the edge of an infinity pool and looks out at the ocean below her. It appears that she is topless and is only wearing a pair of white bikini bottoms.

????V I E W S ???? #festiveinparadise A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:33am PST

She also shared a photo of herself wearing a white one-piece, lace-up swimsuit writing, “Sexy nights in #Mahe. Bringing this suit back in two new colors (white & leopard) for Feb!”

✨Sexy nights in #Mahé✨ || Bringing this suit back in two new colors (white & leopard) for Feb! || A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:52am PST

In another sultry photo, Graham rocks a makeup-free look as she smiles at the camera and enjoys the beautiful views of the exotic island.

All ????s celebrating day one of 2017 at @fsseychelles A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:07am PST

On New Year’s Eve, she posted a photo of herself rocking a black bikini and standing by her shirtless husband, noting that it was also his birthday.

Happy Birthday to my #1! A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:50am PST

Ashley is obviously very comfortable in her skin these days. On last Monday’s episode of America’s Next Top Model, the model took off her white robe and pose nude alongside the contestants before a challenge, according to People.

Graham recently opened up about being plus-sized and how she feels about her body shaming critics. Despite being the first curvy model to land the cover of British Vogue, Graham will continue to fight body shaming on social media. While speaking with ET Canada’s Natasha Gargiulo on-set of her new Addition Elle campaign, the model spoke out about the changing fashion industry standards and dealing with body shaming. High-end fashion brands reportedly refused to dress Graham for her British Vogue cover.

“I’m never going to alter my body,” Graham said. “I feel like there’s not a lot of role models that I had growing up that were doing that or that were even my size growing up, so I don’t want to alter my size for the younger generation.”

When it comes to the body shamers on social media, Graham responded, “I just laugh and also remind them that I am the most spectacular model in the world because I can go from a size 6 to a 16 with a change of a hip. That’s the beauty of knowing your angles.”

A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2016 at 9:51pm PST

The brunette beauty also spoke out about her latest collaboration with Addition Elle, which includes a lot of sexy and sensual pieces later this month, in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Obviously with Addition Elle they are the fix experts, so everything is very comfortable and supportive,” she added. “If the girls aren’t supported, there’s no reason to even live, right?”

In her cover story for British Vogue, Ashley said that she no longer wishes she were thinner. She was asked about the backlash she received after she posted a throwback photo to when she looked smaller.

“It just shows what a good model I am that I can make myself look thinner, because I had not lost any weight,” she said. “But I do sometimes wish I were thinner? God, in the old days, absolutely I did, but now I feel that to lose weight would be disloyal to myself. A lot of who I am is connected to my size, and I am so happy with who I am.”

And it shows. Graham will continue to proudly post nearly nude photos of herself on social media, despite what her critics think.

[Featured image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]