‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Respond To Being Called Out For Attending Homophobic Church — Did The HGTV Couple Take The High Road?

HGTV couples have been spending a great deal of time in the media spotlight lately and it appears as if it is time for Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines to take a turn in the spotlight.

As Fixer Upper fans might recall, Buzzfeed posted an editorial towards the end of November calling Chip and Joanna out for the homophobic views of their church. Per the editorial, the church the Fixer Upper couple attends is firmly against same-sex marriages. Within the editorial, one big question was raised: did Chip and Joanna share the same views as their church? Is it possible the Gaines were also anti-gay?

Church Leaders suggested the editorial was an attempt to cause the Gaines, their business, and their television show on the HGTV network to lose followers. While both the pastor of the church Chip and Joanna attend and the HGTV network itself responded to the editorial – the Gaines remained silent.

Now that some time has passed and the dust has started to settle, the Fixer Upper couple have finally decided to respond to the editorial that questioned whether or not they were anti-gay because they attended an anti-gay church.

On January 2, Chip Gaines finally offered some form of response to the editorial which originally called for a response from him and his wife regarding whether or not they were anti-gay. In a somewhat detailed post, Chip took what some are describing as the “high road”.

As Church Leaders and many other media outlets point out, Chip and Joanna could have been baited into responding to the allegations that the couple might be anti-gay. The Fixer Upper couple could have made the decision to come out and tell the world whether they are for or against same-sex marriage. However, is it really anyone’s business as to whether or not Chip and Joanna believe same-sex individuals should be allowed to get married?

“Jo and I sometimes don’t see eye to eye on stuff. She looks at something one way and in her gut she thinks she’s right and I look at it an entirely different way.”

Chip wrote as he tried to point out the fact that even he and his wife had a difference of opinions from time to time, but that did not stop them from loving each other. Chip Gaines felt as though if he and his wife picked a side it would drive a wedge between the couple and their followers. Instead of driving a wedge between his followers because of how they do or don’t feel about same-sex marriages – why couldn’t they just build bridges instead?

“Jo and I feel called to be bridge builders. We want to help initiate conversations between people that don’t think alike.”

While Chip and Joanna Gaines do attend a church that has been very clear about not supporting same-sex marriage, the Fixer Upper couple has made the decision not to comment on how they feel regarding the matter. After all, Chip and Joanna are in the business of renovating homes, not preaching. Is it really their place to preach about the rights and wrongs of getting married? With the blog post titled Chip’s New Years Revelation, Chip has made it clear that he does not think it is his or Joanna’s place to discuss what they do or do not believe when it comes to marriages.

Chip proposed the following idea within his blog post as well, “operating with a love so real and true that you are willing to roll up your sleeves and work alongside the very people that are most unlike you.”

Do you think Chip and Joanna Gaines made the right decision by staying silent on the issue until the dust settled? More importantly, do you think Chip took the “high road” with his response? Share your thoughts on Chip and Joanna Gaines with us in the comments section found down below.

