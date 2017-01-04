‘Vikings’ Season 4 Part 2: Recap Of Episode 16, ‘Crossing’

Welcome to the recap for Episode 16, entitled “Crossing,” of Season 4 Part 2 of Vikings.

Episode 16 of Vikings still echoes deeply with the loss of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). Even so, many of his sons spend most of the episode intent on dealing only with Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) for murdering their mother, Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland) and not with retaliation against England. Ubbe (Jordan Smith) and Sigurd (David Lindstrom) are unsure of how to proceed with Lagertha just in case they get themselves killed. Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh), on the other hand, has no fear and challenges Lagertha directly to single combat. Lagertha, however, refuses. As a result of this, Ivar promises he will kill her at some point in time.

Ragnar’s other son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), is still unaware at the start of Episode 16 of Vikings that his father is dead. However, he has his own set of problems: namely trying to find the Mediterranean. Added to this is the fact that Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) and his brother, Halfdan the Black (Jasper Pääkkönen), are scheming behind his back so the Finehair can become the ruler of all Norway.

Bjorn’s group do eventually find the Mediterranean. For Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard), though, it becomes a conflict of interest when he discovers a Muslim temple in Spain. It seems the chanting intrigues him and he enters their temple to find a group praying to their god, Allah. When Finehair’s group happen upon the temple, Floki prevents them from slaughtering the religious group. Will it only be a matter of time before Floki comes to regret the fact he once killed Athelstan (George Blagden) for “religious” reasons?

Floki’s wife, Helga (Maude Hirst), on the other hand, is intent on having another child. While Floki is dead against it, apparently still not over the death of their first child, Angrboda (Rosalie Connerty), it seems Helga will not be prevented from adopting a young, orphaned girl.

Back in Kattegat, Lagertha is trying to build a fortified town, asking every able-bodied person to help out in protecting her new kingdom. For Lagertha though, Episode 16 of Vikings also brings with it massive heartache. Not only is she grieving for her ex-husband who she may or may not have been hoping would return to Kattegat a newly single man and ready to rule Kattegat with her, but she has Ragnar’s murderous sons to worry about.

The Seer (John Kavanagh) tells Lagertha that one of Ragnar’s son will definitely kill her at some point. Although, the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, has previously told TV Guide that Lagertha is the “soul of the show” and that’s why he needs her in Vikings, so it seems unlikely she will die immediately. However, now that the Seer has issued his prophecy, just how long can Lagertha last? According to Katheryn Winnick’s Instagram account, though, it seems Lagertha will survive into Season 5 of Vikings.

In England, while there is no sighting of King Aelle (Ivan Kaye), King Ecbert (Linus Roache) is smug in his belief that he is safe from Viking attack. His son, Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford), is not so sure. In response, Ecbert encourages his son to form an army against the Vikings while he stays at home, safe. Will King Ecbert never stop trying to kill his son?

Episode 16 of Vikings reveals the identity of the one-eyed man as being the god Odin. He arrives to tell all of Ragnar’s sons that their father is really dead, thus setting the wheels in motion for Ragnar’s sons to seek revenge.

The episode concludes with Ragnar speaking the words he uttered in Episode 15 of Vikings.

“It gladdens me to know that Odin prepares for a feast.

Soon I shall be drinking ale from curved horns.

I shall not enter Odin’s hall with fear.

I shall wait for my sons to join me.

And when they do, I shall bask in their tales of triumph.

Aesir will welcome me.

My death comes without apology.

And I welcome the Valkyries that summon me home.”

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 17 on Wednesday, January 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

