“Hit Me Like You Hit Rihanna” — Why Soulja Boy’s Cruel Taunt To Chris Brown Is The Last Thing Rihanna Needs

A feud between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown sparked up on social media this week.

Things got nasty, and Soulja Boy even made a reference to the violent incident that occurred while Chris was dating Rihanna in 2009, reports Hollywood Life.

Hit Me Like You Did Rihanna.

Soulja Boy “went off on Breezy in an expletive-filled Instagram video,” according to the report.

Soulja Boy hit Chris Brown “where it really hurts” when he brought up the 2009 Rihanna assault incident, for which Brown has apologized and shown remorse.

The full text of Soulja Boy’s expletive-laden rant is below:

“Hey Chris Brown, you a b****, n****. When I see you Imma beat the f*** out you n****. You think you hard cause you hit Rihanna n****, cause you beat Rihanna up n****? Do that shit to me p**** a*** n****. What the f***’s wrong with you n****?”

“When I see you, b****, I’m gonna beat your a***. And Karrueche [Tran] don’t want you n****!”

The clash began when Chris Brown noticed that Soulja Boy had recently commented on an Instagram pic posted by Karrueche. Soulja Boy left a comment with the heart eye emojis on Tran’s pic.

Soulja Boy alleges that Chris Brown then called him up and angrily asked why he was liking Karrueche’s photos.

It was at this point that Soulja Boy took to Twitter to reveal the feud.

He wrote: “Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche’s picture on Instagram this n**** a b****.”

Chris Brown’s response has been low-key but “quite terrifying,” according to Hollywood Life.

Chris Brown posted a video on Instagram showing his friends waving guns around. The men tell Soulja Boy to “stop flexing” and scoff that he’s “not from the hood” like them.

The clash may not be over yet. Soulja Boy has since taken to Twitter to attack Chris Brown as “irrelevant” and a “woman beater” and scoff about how quickly Chris’ name stopped trending on social media.

Soulja Boy claims that his name was trending longer than Brown’s.

“Chris b**** a*** ain’t even trending no more. But I am lmao. Irrelevant a** woman beater. Can’t wait to see this f*** n**** don’t shake my hand.” This is FAR from over!

The cruel reminder of the beating may be the last thing that Rihanna needs right now.

Hollywood Life reports that Rihanna is struggling to deal with her lingering feelings for Drake, who has moved on publicly with Jennifer Lopez.

Rihanna apparently believes that Drake is flaunting his relationship with Lopez just to hurt her.

A source told the mag that “RiRi’s really angry with Drake. It feels like he’s flaunting his relationship with J.Lo, knowing it would hurt Rih.”

The unnamed source added that Rihanna is upset about everything Drake has done since the split. Rihanna considers Drake’s behavior cold-hearted and inconsiderate, according to the report.

Rihanna apparently wonders if the sweet things Drake did for her while they were together were “all lies.”

“Everything he’s done since their split has been cold-hearted. They’ve always had an up and down relationship but Rihanna really thought he would still at least be considerate of her feelings. Drake said such sweet things to her, but now Rih feels like they were all lies.”

Drake and J.Lo’s relationship appears to be getting serious.

Drake hosted and performed at Hakkasan in Las Vegas to bring in New Years 2017. His new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez got a front row seat in the VIP section.

It seems like he’s totally focused on his new leading lady.

Some observers even thought that Drake may have dissed Rihanna at the star-studded New Years Eve event he hosted.

Drake started performing “Work,” his 2016 hit with Rihanna, at one point during the 40-minute Las Vegas set.

Drake had some interesting comments to make about the collaboration with his ex Rihanna.

Drake apparently stopped the song and told the crowd, “That was the vibe for 2016.”

Drake seemed to be implying that Rihanna is “so last year” and J. Lo is the flavor of 2017.

