Chicago Beating Video: Facebook Live Video Shows White Man Being Beaten While Attackers Shout ‘F**k Donald Trump’ And ‘F**k White People’

A graphic Facebook Live video from Chicago shows a white man being beaten and tortured while his attackers shouted racial slurs and “F**k Donald Trump” — and now police said the four people responsible are behind bars.

The video was allegedly filmed on the west side of the city, showing a group of people holding a young white man hostage, Fox 32 Chicago reported. Police said they learned on Tuesday about the existence of the video, which was filmed by a young black woman who streamed the beating and torture live on Facebook.

It’s not clear how long the actual beating lasted, but the portion that made it to the internet on Wednesday was disturbing and brutal, with the victim struck repeatedly.

“The victim is repeatedly kicked and hit, his scalp is cut, all while he is tied up with his mouth taped shut,” the Fox 32 Chicago report noted.

The New York Daily News had more details of the disturbing video.

“The victim can be seen on camera crying and with what appears to be tape on his mouth. One man then grabbed him as the group shouted ‘Donald Trump’ in the background. “The victim was hospitalized for his injuries and was listed in stable condition, police said.”

Police said the Chicago beating video led to the arrest of four suspects, who have not yet been named.

This is not the first instance of what appeared to be racially motivated anti-Trump violence in Chicago. Back in November, less than a week after Election Day, a Donald Trump supporter was beaten by a mob of teenagers in an attack caught on camera.

The victim, David Wilcox, curled up instead of fighting back. In a later interview with ABC 7 Chicago, Wilcox said he went to prison in his youth after stabbing a teen to death during a fight, and was afraid about going back.

“I’d rather get stabbed and die than go back to prison,” Wilcox said Monday.

But Wilcox said he wanted to see justice served against his attackers.

“I’m gonna be at every court date and I’m gonna make sure I can do everything I can to where they get locked up,” Wilcox said.

While the investigation into the Chicago beating video continues, some community activists are already denouncing the racial violence seen in the Facebook Live video. Andrew Holmes, a prominent activist in the city’s black community who last year was given the NAACP’s Humanitarian Award, told Fox 32 Chicago that the brutal attack was a “hate crime.”

There were other reports that the white victim may have been mentally handicapped, but this detail has not yet been confirmed in any police reports.

While details of the Chicago beating are light — including the context of what led up to the beating and what may have happened afterward — the Facebook Live video itself is going viral. Within hours of the story breaking on Wednesday, different versions of the video had tens of thousands of views across many video-sharing sites.

Many people commented on not only the racial motivations for the horrific beating but also the divisive political atmosphere which added to the tension.

Hey Trump haters: you might want to dial back the "Trump is Hitler" talk? Please. https://t.co/TH3nxElWZg — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 5, 2017

Some identified the attackers as Black Lives Matter supporters, though there was also no evidence yet to back this assertion.

President @realDonaldTrump, your AG needs to charge the #BLMKidnapping as a HATE CRIME. It was racially motivated! https://t.co/laLfjacwCA — Mike Cernovich ???????? (@Cernovich) January 5, 2017

The Chicago beating video can be seen here, but be warned that it contains graphic footage and may be disturbing to some viewers.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]