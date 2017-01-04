Lyle Menendez Speaks Out About Murdering His Parents In ABC Special, ‘Truth And Lies: The Menendez Brothers’

Lyle Menendez is speaking out after over 20 years in prison. He is part of the Menendez brothers duo, two young adults who were made famous when they brutally murdered their parents in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. Lyle is the older brother and he was 21 years old at the time of the killings. Up until this point, he remained silent on the murders for the most part. Erik Menendez did most of the talking for the brothers when they were granting interviews decades ago during the trial.

The trial for Lyle and Erik Menendez was highly publicized. It was one of the first cases people tuned in to watch on Court TV, and in 1996, the brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to Us Weekly, Lyle Menendez is speaking out for the first time in over 20 years and finally owning what he did to his parents. Barbara Walters interviewed the Menendez brothers while they were still locked up together in the early ’90s. Erik Menendez did most of the talking while Lyle just stared ahead and listened to what was going on.

Allegations were that Lyle and Erik Menendez were brutally abused by their parents and that is what led up to the murders. It was one of the most heinous acts that anyone had seen in a long time and the fact that they did this to their parents was enough to put anyone over the edge. Jose and Kitty Menendez were killed in their own home, by their own children. The Menendez brothers shot their father once, at point blank range in the back of his head. When their mother heard the shot, she attempted to escape and was brutally murdered by shot after shot, with one of the bullets leaving her face unrecognizable.

The great lengths Lyle and Erik Menendez went through to kill their parents and solidify alibis were astonishing. After they were sentenced in 1996, the brothers seemingly became old news. Confessions weren’t filled with sorrow and it appeared as if neither Lyle or Erik actually felt any emotions regarding killing their parents. Now 20 years later, Lyle is finally showing some remorse and emotion about the crimes he committed almost 30 years ago.

ABC is airing a special on Lyle and Erik Menendez on January 5. Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers is going to be a direct account of the events that happened, what life has been like, and the interaction the brothers have now. Lyle is 48 years old and has been married twice since being sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. He has now lived the majority of his life incarcerated and will end up dying in the very place he has spent the last two decades. Menendez will never have the chance at anything the rest of the world gets to do, and he seems to be okay with that. He will be revealing that he is at peace with his life now and realizes he will forever be defined by that one bad decision, referring to the night he murdered his parents.

Known for one of the most heinous crimes in Beverly Hills, Lyle and Erik Menendez will be remembered for years to come. Their perspective of the events that night have likely changed over the last two decades, but the new special will shed light on how they are feeling and doing now. Lyle hasn’t seen Erik in years but they remain in contact via letters. Because of their bad decision in 1989, their lives have been altered forever. Lyle and Erik Menendez lost everything after killing their parents and years later their names are still mentioned when referring to heinous acts or other similar crimes.

