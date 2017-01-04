Charles Manson, Infamous Leader Of The ‘Manson Family’ Cult, Reportedly Seriously Ill And Hospitalized

Charles Manson, the charismatic and infamous leader of the late-1960s California cult the Manson Family, has reportedly been hospitalized in California. Manson is currently serving a life sentence for his role in the grisly Tate/LaBianca murders, which took place in 1969. On August 9 of that year, four followers of Charles Manson brutally killed 8-and-a-half-months pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others at the Benedict Canyon home of director Roman Polanski. The following evening, Manson directed his followers to go on another rampage, resulting in the bloody murders of grocers Grocers Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

The news of Charles Manson’s hospitalization was first reported yesterday by TMZ. According to the celebrity news outlet, Manson was taken from Corcoran State Prison to a local hospital for treatment for an unspecified “ailment.” TMZ later updated the story to reflect that their unidentified source claimed that Charles Manson had to be taken to an emergency room for “gastrointestinal issues.”

While the media continues to report on the failing health of the cult leader, hospitals in the area and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are staying tight-lipped about Manson’s condition and current locale. A spokeswoman for the California corrections department would only say that Charles Manson is still alive.

As The Bakersfield Californian reports, another source reportedly confirmed that the 82-year-old convicted murderer is seriously ill, and it has previously been reported that Manson has suffered from heart problems in the past.

Charles Manson was apparently rushed to Mercy Hospital on Sunday, although the first media reports of his illness weren’t made until Tuesday. It appears that the prison was aiming for some level of discretion because Manson was signed into the hospital under the pseudonym “Joe Doe,” according to a source.

At this time, it is unknown whether Charles Manson is still receiving treatment at Mercy Hospital, or if he has been moved to another location. Local reports indicate that reporters and other members of the media were congregated at Mercy’s Truxtun Avenue hospital after the news of Manson’s failing health broke on Tuesday.

While Charles Manson is reportedly seriously ill, an anonymous source claims that he isn’t sick enough to have been admitted to the ICU.

As for Mercy Hospital, their staff is respecting Charles Manson’s medical privacy, at least on the record. Spokeswoman Michelle Willow stated only that she had no information about Manson.

“We have no information on a person by that name.”

Charles Manson is currently serving life without parole for the role he played in the 1969 slayings carried out by his band of followers. Manson was convicted of multiple counts of murder on January 25, 1971, and was sentenced to death. Ironically, Charles Manson never actually killed anyone himself, but rather ordered his followers to do his killing for him. Manson Family members Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkle, Susan Atkins, and Charles Tex Watkins were also convicted of the murders and sentenced to die for their crimes.

In a twist of fate, California abolished the death penalty in 1972, and all death sentences were commuted to life in prison, sparing Manson and his followers’ death.

Charles Manson has been denied parole repeatedly during the decades he’s spent incarcerated and doesn’t go before the parole board again until 2027. He will be 92-years-old. The California Parole Board claims that during his time in prison, Manson has racked up a whopping 108 “serious” disciplinary violations; additionally, the parole board claims that he has yet to show remorse for the murders carried out upon his orders.

At this time, there has been no word regarding what security measures may be in place to ensure that Charles Manson doesn’t flee or pose a threat to the public during his hospitalization other than to call security measures “heavy.”

[Featured Image by File/AP Images]