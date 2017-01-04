Brandi Glanville Accuses Lisa Rinna Of An Eating Disorder And Bad Wig After ‘RHOBH’ Diss

Brandi Glanville has hit back at Lisa Rinna after the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode that aired on Tuesday night showed Lisa making a diss at her. The diss came after new cast member Eden Sassoon complimented Lisa’s hair. In one tweet, Brandi accused Lisa of having an eating disorder, as well as wearing a bad wig. In another, Brandi told Lisa to stop using her material.

Early on Wednesday morning, Brandi shared that she was watching the latest Real Housewives episode.

Just up didn't sleep at all (jet- lag) starting my morning finishing #RHOBH and packing lunches — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 4, 2017

Upon seeing what Lisa said about her on the episode, Brandi lashed out. Brandi tweeted to Lisa that she doesn’t think of or refer to her. Brandi added that when she leaves the world, she’ll be known for more than an eating disorder and a bad wig.

@lisarinna I do not think of u or refer to u & trust me when I leave this world I will be known for more than an eating disorder & a BAD wig — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 4, 2017

When someone told Brandi that she always goes one step too far, Brandi defended herself by pointing out that she hasn’t been on the show for two years yet still gets mentioned by some of the current cast members.

@RyanHoulihan @lisarinna I haven't been on the show for 2 years yet they can't stop talking about me. It gets annoying! — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 4, 2017

Brandi directed her second tweet straight to Lisa, telling her to get some new material instead of using hers.

#RHOBH @lisarinna get some new material stop using mine!!!Have a wonderful day! — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 4, 2017

When another viewer who has battled an eating disorder took offense to Brandi’s tweet, Brandi pointed out that Lisa has said horrible things about her. Brandi added that her tweet wasn’t meant to offend those who suffer from eating disorders.

@Kiieran_smith She's said horrible things about me as well. Memories are short apparently! This wasn't personal to those suffering EDs. — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 4, 2017

Eden apparently found Brandi’s tweet funny.

Eden also prayed for peace.

What did Lisa Rinna say about Brandi Glanville on Tuesday night’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode? The episode featured the first appearance of Eden Sassoon, a “friend” of the housewives this season. Eden, the daughter of famed hairstylist Vidal Sassoon, owns a Pilates studio in Beverly Hills and happens to be Lisa’s Pilates instructor.

Over lunch with Lisa and Erika Girardi, Eden paid Lisa a compliment regarding her hair.

“First of all, you wear your hair like, come on, don’t ever change it. She [Lisa] really, she rocks the look.”

Delighted with Eden’s compliment, Lisa kissed Eden and gave her a big hug. “What happened?” Eden, apparently unaware of Lisa’s past drama with Brandi over hair, asked.

In her confessional interview, Lisa slyly referenced her past drama with Brandi.

“Yeah mmm hmm. Who am I going to listen to? Daughter of Vidal Sassoon or, who is that again? My look is iconic and don’t you f**king forget it [Laughs].”

A flashback was shown of Brandi, during the Season 5 reunion show, making fun of Lisa’s hair after Lisa was confronted about her public statement that she based a trashy mom character that she played after Brandi.

“You’ve had the same hairdo for 20 years and you’re basing it on my look?!”

On Season 6, where Brandi only made appearances on two episodes, Brandi continued to make fun of Lisa’s hair. During a scene with Yolanda Foster, after Yolanda revealed that Lisa was publicly questioning her Lyme disease, Brandi said that all of Lisa’s hair wig glue must have affected her brain.

“Well I think that wig glue is affecting her brain and she needs to check herself. That glue that she puts that wig on with is affecting her brain.”

Yolanda laughed and said that Lisa doesn’t wear a wig. Brandi insisted that Lisa’s hair is fake.

“Yes. It’s like one wig and one style. I want to get one and be her for Halloween. No, I’m not lying, she wears wigs.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lisa responded to Brandi’s wig accusation with some help from Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury.

Will viewers see Brandi Glanville and Lisa Rinna together on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? It doesn’t seem so. The preview for the current seventh season doesn’t show Brandi at all. Brandi’s fans, however, can soon watch her on FOX’s My Kitchen Rules, which premieres on Thursday, January 12.

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]