Indianapolis Colts Should Trade For Saints’ Head Coach Sean Payton

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into an offseason of complete uncertainty. After finishing the 2016 NFL season with an 8-8 record, there are many different options for owner Jim Irsay. One of those options could be to fire head coach Chuck Pagano and bring in a better coach to replace him.

According to a report from CBS Sports, the New Orleans Saints may be open to trading head coach Sean Payton this offseason. If that is indeed the case, Irsay and the Colts need to strongly consider making a move for him. Payton and the Colts were linked last offseason as well, but Indianapolis decided to keep Pagano for one more season.

Payton has been one of the best head coaches in the NFL for years. He led the Saints to many successful seasons, but unfortunately, the roster hasn’t been up to par over the last few years in New Orleans.

Pagano has shown nothing to prove that he is the type of coach that can lead the Colts to a Super Bowl win. Since making the AFC Championship game a couple years ago, things have been going downhill. Last year was understandable with Andrew Luck missing most of the season with injury issues, but this year was an embarrassment.

What would the Colts be getting by acquiring Payton from the Saints?

Sean Payton as trade bait? It could happen … but the longtime #Saints coach isn't talking about it. https://t.co/NQnVLFzwC1 — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) December 20, 2016

First of all, they would be getting one of the best game planners in the entire league. That has been an issue with Pagano, as the Colts always seem to start slow in games. Payton would not allow that to be the case.

Putting players in the best position for them to succeed would be another area that Payton could impact the Colts. Pagano is a great motivational coach, but sometimes he puts players in bad positions. That will always lead to rough seasons and major disappointments in any sport.

Throughout his 10 seasons as the head coach in New Orleans, Payton has compiled a 94-66 record. He has won one Super Bowl with the Saints, which just so happened to be against the Colts. New Orleans would hate to see Payton go, as he has become a fan favorite over the years, but change can be a good thing for a team in their situation.

Indianapolis has the talent on their roster to compete for a Super Bowl appearance. There is no reason that they should be missing the playoffs altogether. Pagano was given another year to prove himself, but he was unable to do so.

Needless to say, bringing in Payton to replace Pagano would be an upgrade for the Colts. Even though Pagano has support from the players and Irsay likes him as a person, a football decision has to be made.

It's time for Jim Irsay and the Colts to move on from Chuck Pagano and Ryan Grigson. No more excuses.https://t.co/uH88QD1i8X — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 2, 2017

It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with the Colts this offseason. There are also plenty of other teams that could use upgrades or new head coaches. Payton will be one of the biggest names on the market and the Colts would have to be aggressive to get something done with New Orleans.

All of that being said, the Colts have to make something happen this offseason. Whether they make moves with the roster, in the front office, or on the sidelines, what they currently have simply isn’t working.

Payton may not be the answer to all of the problems in Indianapolis, but it would be worth a shot for the Colts.

Do you think Sean Payton would be a good fit with the Indianapolis Colts? What other names do you think would be a good pickup to replace Chuck Pagano? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Bob Leverone/AP Images]