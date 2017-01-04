‘Days Of Our Lives’: Hope Brady’s Plan To Get Out Of Prison – Kristian Alfonso’s Character Can’t Wait For Stefano DiMera On ‘DOOL’ [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans are waiting patiently for Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) to be released from prison. She was sentenced to 25 years without the possibility of parole for Stefano DiMera’s (Joseph Mascolo) death. However, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) are headed to Prague to search for the soap opera villain. There have been a few sightings of Stefano since his death and if he is found alive, it could get Hope out of prison. However, she might not be able to wait that long.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen next on the long-running soap opera.

On Days Of Our Lives, Hope Brady was stabbed in prison by Sheila and Coco. She survived but is in the infirmary. On today’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Rafe made sure that she stays there for at least a few weeks. It is his way to making sure Hope stays safe until he can find out if Stefano DiMera is dead or alive. However, it sounds like Hope might have her own plans.

According to Serial Scoop, Kristian Alfonso‘s character on Days Of Our Lives will escape from prison. She will do it after a violent attack. It isn’t known if that is happening soon since she was just stabbed or if she will get hurt by CoCo and Sheila again. However, it does sound like another incident occurs that forces Hope to escape.

Hope does realize that her life is at stake. However, where will she go after she escapes from prison? Back home? Will she ask Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), or someone else for help? Could she turn to Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn)? Will she hide out or will she have a plan of action once she escapes? Knowing Hope Brady, she won’t escape unless she has a plan. Does it have something to do with finding out Stefano DiMera is alive or is it an act of self-preservation?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Joseph Mascolo apparently filmed Days Of Our Lives scenes prior to his death. Fans were unsure of this because one of the surveillance photos didn’t look like Stefano DiMera. However, the information was revealed in an interview with another DOOL star. Executive producer Ken Corday teased additional spoilers to Soap Opera Digest a few weeks ago.

“This is a classic DAYS adventure story with a twist at the end. The repercussions it has will be very global when it comes to what’s happening in Salem. Steve, Marlena, Rafe, and Paul go to Prague to search for Stefano. Kayla and Sonny soon join them. Despite the mystery and intrigue, Steve and Kayla, and Paul and Sonny find time for romance. Marlena realizes she may be the key to finding Stefano.”

That isn’t all that way revealed. Anna (Leann Hunley) returns to Days Of Our Lives on January 9. Carrie (Christie Clark) and Austin (Austin Peck) come to Salem two days later. All three will also find themselves tangled up in the Prague adventure. As for Hope, Hattie will try to help her friend, but will instead put her in a life or death situation. This must be when Hope decides to break out of prison. Corday teased that there is a surprise turn in this storyline.

What do you think of Hope Brady escaping prison on Day Of Our Lives? Will Rafe Hernandez and the other characters be able to find Stefano DiMera in Prague? What will happen once he is located? Will he return to Salem and will it allow Hope to get freedom? Keeping watching DOOL weekdays on NBC to find out.

