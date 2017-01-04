Peta Murgatroyd Baby Photos Coming Soon? Shai Aleksander Born In New York

Peta Murgatroyd baby photos are highly anticipated following the news that she and her fiance, Maks Chmerkovskiy, welcomed their son, Shai Aleksander in New York City on January 4.

According to People Magazine, the happy couple confirmed the exciting news with a brief, yet all-encompassing statement on Tuesday.

“This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us,” the statement read.

Maks posted a couple of updates about his wife-to-be in labor on Instagram before announcing the birth of his first child. The first hint that Peta was in labor came in the form of an Instagram video that showed Maks speeding down the street. Fans caught on quickly: That was an “I’m in labor” hospital ride!

Next, Maks posted a picture of Peta doing her make-up in a hospital bed.

And then Maks’ Instagram page went silent, leaving fans waiting for the big news that Baby Chmerkovskiy had arrived!

Maks posted a simple birth announcement on Twitter.

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy

01/04/17 5:34am — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) January 4, 2017

Now, just about everyone is waiting for Peta Murgatroyd baby photos! Fans of the Dancing With The Stars couple have been stalking their social media accounts, hoping that Peta and Maks will share a picture of their newborn son soon.

The couple has been very candid about baby-to-be and Peta Murgatroyd even did a couple of Facebook Live videos, answering questions about her pregnancy and her little boy over the past few months. Maks and Peta also shared a bunch of photos from their blue baby shower two weeks ago. For this reason, fans believe that baby pictures are going to be posted at any moment.

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will likely release baby photos in the coming days, perhaps once they have left the hospital and settled in with their new bundle of joy at home. As many new parents know, spending that first 24-48 hours with a newborn is very special and it seems fair to assume that Maks and Peta are just taking everything in.

It is believed that the couple has been visited by their family members at the hospital, as Maks’ brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, announced that he’d be meeting his nephew and that he wouldn’t be attending the Dancing With The Stars Live show in Richmond because he was about to become an uncle. He then posted the exciting announcement for his fans to see.

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s baby photos may get a spread in a magazine (like in People or Us Weekly), but the two may also decide to share their tiny dancer with the world on social media. Further details about the couple’s baby boy — such as his weight and length — have not been revealed. Many believe that new mom Peta will announce these details along with Shai’s first picture.

As for the baby’s name, most fans know that Peta and Maks really liked the name “Kai” but felt that they couldn’t use that name because their friends recently had a boy and named him Kai. Peta previously said that she was leaning toward a name that was one syllable. She explained that she wanted a short first name to go with a long middle and last name. Shai’s middle name is “Aleksander,” which got a more traditional Russian spelling, in honor of his dad’s heritage. And, of course, Chmerkovskiy is his last name.

Are you excited to see Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s first baby photo? Do you think the couple will be releasing the pictures on social media soon?

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]