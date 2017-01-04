Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Rumored To Have Horrible Holidays Together (Debunked)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not have a horrible holiday season together despite a rumor started by the print edition of Star. Gossip Cop summarizes their story.

“According to Star, when Kardashian and West stepped out for a dinner date last month, it was clear that the couple’s Christmas would be anything but merry. It’s specifically alleged she delivered a low blow over dinner.”

According to a so-called source, Kim told Kanye to come home when the kids opened presents, but he never showed up. Kim allegedly can’t stand the fact that Kanye is so bitter and miserable. She supposedly can’t stand being around him at all. However, in the same article, Gossip Cop reveals that Star‘s story is complete bogus.

“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not have ‘horrible holidays,’ despite a tabloid report. Gossip Cop can bust the story’s claims,” says columnist Shari Weiss, adding that the big celebration actually occurred on Christmas Eve, and Kanye West was definitely in attendance.

Despite the fact that Kanye was at the celebration, the Sun started a rumor recently that Mr. West was banned from attending Kim’s party.

“Kim ordered husband Kanye to stay away from her family’s traditional Christmas Eve bash, friends revealed last night. Her wedding finger was bare on Saturday night as she partied with her mum and sisters at their annual festive gathering in LA. Troubled rapper Kanye, 39, instead went to the cinema with friends.”

The article added that Kanye defied Kim’s warning and made a late appearance at the event. Many of the commenters after the article didn’t appear to be fans of either Kim or Kanye.

“A creepy, pathetic bunch of attention seeking gold diggers,” wrote John Mcneil.

“Really. WHO CARES? Stop putting these two all over the news. All they are known for it being all over the news. ENOUGH ALREADY,” stated Markey Farrell.

However, according to Gossip Cop, this is another example of a completely fabricated story.

“Kim Kardashian did NOT ban Kanye West from her family’s annual Christmas Eve party, despite a report. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk the story, which was seemingly made up,” wrote Shari Weiss, adding that the British tabloid originally said West was not at the party at all but changed its tune after it was revealed that he actually did show up.”

Despite evidence to the contrary, Twitter is still gunning for a Kimye divorce.

Kim Kardashian should be announcing her divorce any day now…. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) December 14, 2016

Kim K and Kanye might get a divorce . I wonder if Kanye ever got that prenup — Young Hug???? (@AnthonyLeroyG) January 4, 2017

There is something regarding Kim Kardashian that is not a rumor. According to the New York Times, she has finally returned to social media.

“On Monday, Ms. Kardashian West took a page from the Beyoncé playbook and, instead of granting a tell-all interview on 60 Minutes or in Vanity Fair, took back control of her story line by posting a home video montage of what can only be termed Domestic Bliss on YouTube and a screen grab of the happy family on Instagram subtitled, with admirable restraint, ‘family.'”

As usual, the reactions to any Kim Kardashian post are mixed. Some are happy she’s back, while others wish she would just disappear. Kim Kardashian had been silent for months on social media after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, but everybody knew she would eventually be back. 2017 is going to be a big year for Kim.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]