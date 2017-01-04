Go Inside Ivanka Trump’s New DC Home Just Around The Corner From The Obamas And Orthodox Synagogue

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is making the big leap to move her whole family to Washington, D.C. making it easier to play a larger role in her father’s administration. Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children will be moving into a home in the same Kalorama neighborhood as the Obamas. Also critical to Trump and Kushner is the proximity to an Orthodox synagogue, as Kushner is Jewish, and Ivanka is a recent convert to the religion.

But what a coincidence, the Obama family is moving in right around the corner, making this now the most secure neighborhood in the District, says the Inquisitr. The Kushner Trumps will bring their own security detail, and obviously, so will the Obamas (take a tour of the Obama’s Kalorama home), meaning that there will be no loitering on the streets of the swanky Kalorama neighborhood. Also in the Kalorama neighborhood is the Embassy of Oman and the French Ambassador’s residence. While Kalorama isn’t the only upscale neighborhood in DC (the Kennedys preferred Georgetown) it seems to be the go-to spot right now.

Ivanka Trump and the Obamas are about to become neighbours in Washington DC https://t.co/nKzqhCjVd3 #breakingnews #news — Antonio Saalamandras (@Apocrifos) January 4, 2017

Donald Trump’s first First Daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner have finalized a deal to move into a six-bedroom home in Northwest DC, says Town & Country, which also provided a link to a tour of the Trump/Kushner home. The house is nearly 6800 square feet, the house last sold for $5.5 million last year.

The new Trump Kushner home has six wood-burning fireplaces and a luxurious master bedroom suite, which includes a large walk-in closet, a soaking tub, and a private deck that overlooks the formal garden. The 1923 house was designed by architect Waddy Wood. The chef’s kitchen and the formal dining room are not to be missed and will be more than ample for entertaining.

Ivanka Trump’s New DC Digs in Kalorama https://t.co/aWHMBEszzc pic.twitter.com/RhbbnC8cKH — Eric and Jason (@thecribline) January 4, 2017

But Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner weren’t just looking for the perfect house, they were also seeking the right Orthodox synagogue for the family, says The Forward. But their house-hunting and “shul shopping” led to a mansion in Kalorama. Sources say that the couple looked into joining Kesher Israel, in Georgetown, but settled on Chabad synagogue, known as TheSHUL and led by Rabbi Levi Shemtov.

Rabbi Shemtov says he cannot and will not comment on members, but it seems his shul is a mere seven-minute walk from Ivanka and Jared’s new abode, which is preferable for those who do not drive on the Sabbath or on Jewish holidays.

“I haven’t commented and cannot comment on who might attend our synagogue. That is our policy.”

Though small, TheSHUL has been the synagogue of choice for prominent Jews in the government, like Joe Lieberman, and many Israeli ambassadors and Cabinet Ministers.

Ivanka Trump, whose father proposed banning Muslims from US, will be living a few minutes from the DC Islamic Center https://t.co/3N9e9t9wtr pic.twitter.com/Myv28JtvU2 — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) January 4, 2017

The new Trump/Kushner residence is not set on a large piece of land (hard to come by in the District), but with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, there is plenty of space for the family and guests. The Washingtonian shares an array of pictures which shows the house, built in the 1920s, that has a decidedly modern feel, with lots of glass, and hard angles. As of now, the decor is quite neutral, but there is no indication whether Ivanka Trump bought the house complete with furnishings, or if she will be redecorating to her own taste, and the life of a young family.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]