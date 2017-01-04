Nick And Vanessa Lachey Document Life As New Parents In Adorable Instagram Posts

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are busy with their new baby as they celebrated the holidays with family. Vanessa took to Instagram to give fans a peek at how they spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve with their three young children.

She started off the holiday week by sharing a photo of a bouquet of flowers she received after giving birth prematurely on December 24. Vanessa thanked the sender and said they sure know how to make a new mom feel special.

“Received the most BEAUTIFUL arrangement from @bazan_floraldesigner. You guys sure know how to make a new mama feel special!!! Thank You!!!”

Vanessa had posted a photo of her baby’s hand on top of hers as she announced the birth of her third child last week. E! News covered the birth as Vanessa took to Instagram to announce son Phoenix Robert had arrived a bit ahead of his Spring 2017 due date.

“Nick and Vanessa announced in September that they were expecting their third child together, but they didn’t reveal until November that they were having a baby boy.”

While neither Nick nor Vanessa have yet to share an image of their baby boy, the mother-of-three did post a photo as the family celebrated New Year’s Eve, or “Noon Year’s Eve” as Vanessa called it. In it, their 4-year-old-son Camden can be seen running across a giant Twister game as balloons await above him for the countdown.

Vanessa said this is how parents celebrate the holiday when they have two young children and a newborn at home.

“Happy “Noon” Years Eve!!! The best way to party like a rockstar with two kids and a newborn! Haha! Ring it in at NOON!”

????Happy "Noon" Years Eve!!! The best way to party like a rockstar with two kids and a newborn! Haha! Ring it in at NOON! ???? A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:18pm PST

Fans seemed to agree with the Lachey family’s way of celebrating the holiday as they left comments on the photo. One Instagram user loved the idea so much, they stated it’s how they want to celebrate next year.

“we should sooo do this next year… not only for the kids… lol”

Mrs. Lachey did follow up the New Year’s post with a message to her newborn son as she stated she and Phoenix are ready for 2017. She shared a photo of a card that reads “a new baby is like the beginning of all things” as she rang in the new year with all three of her children.

Phoenix and I are ready for you 2017! ✨ A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

The proud parents shared their baby news with fans as quoted by E! News as Vanessa posted a video to Instagram in September.

“I have so much to be Thankful for this year… especially our littlest Lachey. When Daddy came home from tour this Summer and we were moving into our new house I shared the news. Now I’m sharing it with you!”

Just several days prior to giving birth, Vanessa also posted an image showing her two children, Camden and Brooklyn, cuddling with her as she zoomed in on her growing baby bump. She used three emoji symbols to represent her older children and baby Phoenix.

????????????????????????❤️ A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:06am PST

Fans seem to enjoy seeing Nick and Vanessa’s family photos as they left remarks on her Instagram account. Some commented that they love seeing the couple together as Vanessa is a good match for the former 98 Degrees singer.

“You are the best woman in the world for Nick and his babies. Thank God for you Vanessa”

Nick was previously married to pop singer Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006. Fans were given a glimpse into the rocky marriage through the show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica on MTV. Fans can also attest to the fact that Nick and Jessica seem to have found better partners in Vanessa and Eric Johnson, respectively.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]