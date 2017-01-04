Jasmine Waltz Sex Tape: ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Contestant Stirs Up Controversy With Explicit Home Video

Jasmine Waltz is entering the Celebrity Big Brother house with a major sex tape scandal brewing in the outside world, one that is stirring up some major controversy for the American model and actress.

As Waltz prepared to compete in the popular reality show competition, the explicit video was allegedly leaking online. The Daily Star had details of the video, which reportedly showed Jasmine alone in her home.

“Showing off her toned bod, the brunette bombshell can be seen in fishnet stockings, suspender belt, and basque.She engages in a string of suggestive poses that will definitely raise some blushes.

“This is before stripping naked. Of course.”

Jasmine Waltz is no stranger to controversy. During her first stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2014, she got drunk on the first day and ended up flashing the cameras. Just two days later, she got “frisky” with rapper Dappy, the Daily Star noted.

Waltz will now join a number of returning Celebrity Big Brother contestants in the show’s “Gold Stars vs. New Stars” format. It was rumored that she was only returning for another chance at love with fellow contestant Lee Ryan, but Waltz’s reps told the Daily Mail that this wasn’t the case, and in the end Ryan was ruled out as a contestant.

Waltz has returned this time with a noticeably new look, sporting a thinner frame — and she was already on the small side — and what appeared to be plenty of work done.

In an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother‘s sister show Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Katie Price made a note of Waltz’s new look.

“Is it Jasmine the real one?” Katie said (via Digital Spy). “It looks like a plastic one! More plastic than me! She’s beautiful but she’s definitely had stuff done.”

But Jasmine said it’s not her look that’s different from the appearance more than two years ago, it’s her outlook.

“Redemption! I wasn’t happy with the last time at all. I’m hoping this one is much different and better,” she said (via Digital Spy).

“I’m looking forward to going into this (again) as a new person. I’ve grown and changed a lot in the last three years and I’m looking at this completely different. I know what to expect and feel much more confident.”

While Jasmine Waltz’s sex tape was making headlines outside the house, she managed to stay out of the show’s initial drama. As the first task of the series, housemates had to vote to have three contestants “edited out” of the show for not being entertaining enough. They selected Brandon Block, James Cosmo, and Stacy Francis — and Francis didn’t take it very well. As The Sun noted, she threw a bit of a temper tantrum upon learning the news that she wouldn’t be seen in any major events.

“Earlier in the evening, the All Star contestants – which also included the likes of former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan, model Jasmine Waltz and reality star Austin Armacost – were tasked with choosing who should be ‘edited out’ of the show. “They settled on Stacy Francis, banishing her out into the garden as the others enjoyed the launch party, but it left poor Stacy in floods of tears.”

Jasmine Waltz also isn’t the only sex tape participant in the Celebrity Big Brother house this year. The show also features R&B singer Ray J, who is best known for appearing opposite Kim Kardashian in the sex tape that first made the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star famous.

