Josh Murray Heartbroken: Confirms Amanda Stanton Split, Lost Much More Than Just Relationship

December proved to be a rough month for Bachelor in Paradise star Josh Murray. There was speculation for weeks that he and fiance Amanda Stanton had split up for good, although there was no confirmation until Stanton broke the silence earlier this week. A day after Amanda admitted the two were apart, Josh has also confirmed they are over.

My sweetheart is a Dawgs fan now! ???? A photo posted by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on Oct 1, 2016 at 11:31am PDT

Us Weekly shared a statement from Murray in which he says he is drained. Josh said the following about his hard couple of weeks.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for me. I’m no longer engaged, my beautiful dog, Sabel, passed away and then my uncle just passed away as well. I’m emotionally drained. As for our relationship, it just wasn’t working out and it sucks. I moved across the country for her, I fell in love with her kids, really loved her family, but we just weren’t able to grow together as a couple and it was very frustrating.”

Josh went on to say that while they share many similar wants in life, they are also different. Murray further says he will always love Amanda and her little girls. Josh says they will always hold a special place in his heart. Murray concludes by saying, “I hope everyone can respect our relationship and just pray for our happiness in the future. I will always wish nothing but the best for her, she deserves it.”

I love these 3 ???? A photo posted by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on Nov 9, 2016 at 6:45pm PST

Throughout December rumors had been flying of a split between Josh and Amanda. Sources had said Josh had been unhappy in the relationship for some time, but he tried to make it work because he also loved Stanton’s two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie. Reality Steve reported their breakup first long before it was confirmed by the couple.

It became more evident that they had split when it was learned Josh was moving himself and Sabel back to Atlanta. It was then questioned if they were making another attempt to reconcile after they were seen together in Atlanta after Christmas. Fans thought they were together to perhaps officially announce their separation on The Bachelor: Countdown to Nick. It turned out that Josh and Amanda were not even mentioned on the show.

Josh has had a hard time lately and it didn’t just involve losing Amanda. On December 23, Murray lost his best friend, Sabel. Josh took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Sabel. He captioned the post, “Today I lost my best friend – a huge piece of me is gone, I miss her so much #Sabel.” Josh took care of Sabel and nursed through having cancer. She went everywhere with Josh and she will be missed by many.

The important things in life #Love #Sabel #Survivor #Strength #Perseverance A photo posted by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on Sep 2, 2016 at 3:18pm PDT

Amanda even expressed her sorrow over the loss of Sabel. Stanton took to Instagram to share a video of one of her daughters with Sabel. Amanda wrote, “Yesterday Heaven gained the sweetest doggy angel! We were lucky to know you, Sabel! We love you!”

On January 1, Josh shared another message on Instagram expressing how much he misses Sabel. The following is what Josh had to say.

“Heading into 2017 without my best friend, life just isn’t the same. I do want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all your prayers, love and words of encouragement. I have read every single comment, tweet, email and direct message and am so grateful for the support. You all have helped me get through this tough time and I appreciate it more than you know. I hope everyone has an incredible New Year filled with health, love and happiness. #SabelStrong”

Josh and Amanda met during Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Murray and Stanton became instantly attracted to each other and were inseparable throughout their time on the show. They got engaged on the season finale and Josh almost immediately moved himself and Sabel to California to live life with his new love and her two little girls. Sources noted that the two had their issues from the beginning, but always went back to each other, until now.

I'm being told tonight's episode of #BachelorInParadise is pretty cheesy ???????????? #SoAmI A photo posted by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on Aug 15, 2016 at 4:54pm PDT

This was Josh’s second attempt to find lasting love with the Bachelor franchise. Murray was first on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette, in which he won Andi’s heart and the two became engaged. They split and Dorfman published very hateful accusations that questioned Murray’s character. Josh has always denied the claims Andi made were true. Murray holds true to his character and his faith and tries to ignore the haters that still exist.

As Josh’s relationship with Amanda ends, his Bachelor enemy is beginning his fourth journey to find love once again. Nick Viall lost two women to Josh, Andi, and Amanda. While the two men are not exactly friends, Josh did jokingly let Nick know on The Bachelor: Countdown to Nick that he would not be showing up to steal any of his ladies. Hopefully Josh and Nick both find happiness they both want and deserve. Nick’s journey as The Bachelor can be seen Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]