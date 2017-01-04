Get Your Forks Ready, It’s National Spaghetti Day! Here’s 13 Deals To Help You Celebrate

January 4 is nationally recognized as National Spaghetti Day. To help you celebrate, here’s 13 pasta discounts and freebies.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s is serving up free dishes of spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce with the purchase of a medium drink.

Apsaalooke Nights Casino

Buy a plate of spaghetti at Apsaalooke Nights Casino in Crow Agency, Montana, and get a free $5 play. The promotion starts at 11:30 a.m. local time.

The Peculiar Rabbit

The Peculiar Rabbit in Charlotte, North Carolina, is offering customers a house salad, spaghetti, and a six-ounce meatball for just $11.99 on Wednesday.

The Norfolk Grille

The Norfolk Grille in Norfolk, Virginia, is offering customers a plate of spaghetti, a salad, and a piece of garlic bread for $7.95 on Wednesday.

Kitchen 44

Kitchen 44 in Newcastle, Oklahoma, is giving away plates of spaghetti and a piece of garlic toast for just $8 on Wednesday.

Osteria Ottimo

Osteria Ottimo in Orland Park, Illinois, is giving customers a $9.99 spaghetti special on Wednesday.

Spoleto Italian

Spoleto Italian located in Orlando, Florida, is giving away free plates of spaghetti all day on Wednesday.

Band Box Pizza and Pub

Located in Levittown, Pennsylvania, Band Box Pizza and Pub is offering a BOGO half-off deal on pasta specials.

Fairfield Pizza

Fairfield Pizza in Connecticut is giving customers who order $30 or more of food any pasta dish up to $11.99 for free with the code SPAGDAY.

Carolima’s

Carolima’s in Goose Creek, South Carolina, is giving out $7.99 plates of pasta all day on Wednesday.

Vincent’s Italian Restaurante

Get a spaghetti dinner for two (and a bottle of wine) for just $20.17 at Vincent’s Italian Restaurante.

Hy-Vee

Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time, Hy-Vee is offering a $6 all-you-can-eat spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread deal at the Omaha, Nebraska, location.

Chad Anthony’s Italian Grille and Pub

Chad Anthony’s is giving customers a BOGO spaghetti dinner deal on Wednesday.

Fun facts about spaghetti:

According to the National Pasta Association, spaghetti is America’s favorite pasta; 32 percent of Americans prefer spaghetti over penne and bowtie pasta.

In 2000, 1.3 million pounds of spaghetti were sold in U.S. grocery stores. That’s enough pasta to circle the earth nine times!

“Spaghetti” is the plural form of the Italian word “spaghetto,” meaning “thin string” or “twine.”

The average Italian consumes more than 51 pounds of pasta each year.

Italians never use a spoon and fork while eating spaghetti. This is an American habit.

The world record for the largest bowl of spaghetti was set in March of 2009 and reset in March of 2010 when a restaurant in Garden Grove, Buca di Beppo, successfully filled a swimming pool with more than 13,780 pounds of pasta.

The Chinese are on record as having eaten pasta as early as 5,000 B.C.

Christopher Columbus was born in October – National Pasta Month.

The very first American pasta factory was opened in Brooklyn, New York, in 1848, by a Frenchman named Antoine Zerega.

In order to cook 1 billion pounds of pasta, you would need approximately 2,021,452,000 gallons of water – that’s nearly enough to fill 75,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

By federal law, a noodle must contain 5.5 percent egg solids to be considered a noodle.

Approximately 2.75 million tons of pasta is made in Italy each year.

There are more than 600 pasta shapes produced worldwide.

Just one cup of spaghetti contains 200 calories, 40 grams of carbohydrates, and less than one gram of total fat.

Contrary to popular belief, Marco Polo did not discover pasta.

Thomas Jefferson is credited as the first person to bring macaroni to the states.

The term “spaghetti eaters” was a derogatory term used for Italian immigrants in America.

The current world record for eating the most spaghetti in the least amount of time is held by a Tuscan man who ate 100 grams in 33 seconds.

[Featured Image by hin255/Shutterstock]