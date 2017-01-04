MTV Cameras Captured ‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Jenelle Evans Custody Battle: What Was The Outcome?

MTV cameras were in court today to capture the drama as Teen Moms 2 star Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith faced off in a custody fight over their toddler son. What was the outcome of the parents latest custody battle?

My oldest, caring, and passionate little man. Stay humble forever. ????#MerryChristmas ???????????? A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:40pm PST

MTV did not miss a chance to get their cameras into the courtroom today as Teen Moms 2 star Jenelle Evans battled it out in court over custody of her toddler son with the baby’s father, Nathan Griffith. Radar Online released the outcome of the courtroom showdown.

A heavily pregnant Jenelle Evans walked into court in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Wednesday to fight for full custody of their her son Kaiser. Evans wore jeans and UGG boots as she sipped on what appeared to be a Starbucks drink.

MTV cameras were on site to capture all of the courtroom drama to be on the next season of Teen Mom 2.

“Cameras weren’t allowed in the mediation, but the production team was filming outside the courthouse.”

The MTV reality star allegedly kept the child’s father from seeing their 2-year-old son for the past few weeks. Court documents claimed that Griffith’s “multiple criminal charges” were a negative influence over the boy.

My kids are my life! pic.twitter.com/yThQnwhXLg — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) October 4, 2016

Jenelle Evans even filed an emergency court motion to drastically alter the couple’s custody agreement. Evans was determined to convince the judge that Griffith was an unfit parent. The MTV star’s court documents revealed that she did not want Griffith to have unsupervised visits with their son.

Always enjoying the little man! pic.twitter.com/X9f0ipxgJb — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) October 4, 2016

“Defendant communicated to plaintiff that defendant’s mental health is not stable and that he is unable to care for the minor child.”

It was revealed that Janelle Evans was victorious in her efforts to rid her baby’s father of the ability to spend time alone with Kaiser.

“He has to have supervised visits with his mother supervising him with Kaiser from now on.”

Griffith will be allowed to see Kaiser every other weekend. A source close to Evans told reporters that he was begging the judge to allow him to see the toddler.

Hahahaha Kaiser!!! Btw I was washing my sheets and comforter ???? pic.twitter.com/5gRU82OdZc — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) October 4, 2016

“He said he would sign or do anything if she would just let him see Kaiser. But she has told him to come see Kaiser for months, just drive to her, but he didn’t!”

Back in February of last year, Griffith was arrested after Evans filed larceny charges against him in January.

In August, there was another incident involving Griffith. A nasty fight broke out between Jenelle’s baby daddy and his new girlfriend where she was reportedly “choked” to the point where “she could not breathe,” according to Radar Online.

These altercations were definitely used against Griffith in court today to provide proof that he was not a fit father.

Just yesterday, Jenelle and Nathan were in court for an entirely different reason on the Teen Mom 2 premiere on MTV. Jenelle Evans managed to escape assault charges that were pressed against her, according to Us Weekly.

The mother-of-two was furious that Griffith’s on-again-off-again girlfriend Jessica Henry would not drop the assault charges that could send her to jail. This would prevent the MTV star from ever getting custody of her first son, Jace.

#JenelleEvans Somehow Manages To Avoid Assault Charges In The #TeenMom 2 Premiere!: Jenelle Evans has her own place in… #Celebrity #News pic.twitter.com/lSYgGVsryK — Justin Bieber NY (@JustinBiebrNY) January 3, 2017

Jessica Henry insisted that Evans was so volatile during the alleged assault that she should not be able to have custody of her son with Nathan.

Jenelle’s lawyer basically called out the fact that it seemed like Jessica Henry and Nathan Griffith were looking for a fight the day the alleged assault took place.

Jenelle was successful again in court today, which will help her to start taking steps towards putting her life back together with her children.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images]