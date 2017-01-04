January 4th Is National Trivia Day, So Here’s 40 Bits Of Trivia That Might Win You Some Free Booze

Today is National Trivia Day. In celebration of this quirky holiday, here’s 40 bit of useless information that might score you some free booze.
- In the 1960s the “Slumber Party Barbie” came with a book called “How to Lose Weight.” One of the tips featured? “Don’t eat.”
- “Sporange” is a real word. So, yes. There is a word that rhymes with orange.
- Ben & Jerry, of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, almost got into the bagel business, but decided that the equipment was too expensive.
- Jim Cummings is the voice of Winnie the Pooh. Cummings is known for calling sick children in hospitals to speak with them in character.
- The “Truman Show Delusion” is an actual mental condition marked by a patient’s belief that he or she is the star of an imaginary reality show.
The Truman Show
dir. Peter Weir
"Good morning, and in case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night!" pic.twitter.com/tKXuKFcXIl
— mason (@cozylupin) December 26, 2016
- Before coffee became popular, Americans chose to drink beer with their breakfast.
- When three-letter codes became the standard for airport codes, airports that had been using only two letters just added an “X” – i.e., LAX
- Oscar the Grouch used to be orange.
- In 1961, Martha Stewart was selected as one of Glamour magazine’s “Ten Best-Dressed College Girls.”
- Some buildings in New York City have their own zip code.
A photo posted by Tabitha Shiflett (@tabithainthecity) on
- On Good Friday in 1930, the BBC reported, “There is no news.” Instead, the station played piano music.
- Liz Sheridan, the woman who played Jerry’s mom on “Seinfeld” wrote a book about her love affair with James Dean titled “Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean: A Love Story.”
- Judge Judy reportedly makes $47 million a year.
- M&M’s stands for “Mars & Murrie’s,” the founders’ last names.
- Apparently Bill Clinton is a My Little Pony When he appeared on Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me!, he correctly answered three questions about My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.
- In France, researchers have found that 10 percent of the population is left-handed.
- Thomas Jefferson wrote part of the “Declaration of Independence” in a small pub in Philadelphia.
- Carly Simon’s father is the co-founder of Simon and Schuster.
- The original Space Jam website still exists (you’re welcome).
- The final speech by Gregory Peck in To Kill a Mockingbird was done in one take.
- In 1917, John Fisher used the phrase “O.M.G.” in a letter to Winston Churchill.
- Horses are incapable of vomiting.
- Jackie Onassis edited Michael Jackson’s autobiography titled “Moonwalk” in 1988.
- In 1907, Kellogg’s offered women a free box of Corn Flakes if they winked at their grocer.
- Venusian snow is made from heavy metals.
- The ATM was once deemed a failure because its only users were “prostitutes and gamblers who didn’t want to deal with tellers.”
- Taco Bell is named after its founder, Glen Bell.
- Duncan Hines was a real person. He wrote a book of hotel recommendations and was a popular food critic.
- Belmont University offered a course called “Oh, Look, a Chicken! Embracing Distraction as a Way of Knowing.”
- William Faulkner declined a dinner invitation from JFK’s White House. “Why that’s a hundred miles away,” Faulkner said. “That’s a long way to go just to eat.”
- Bono’s birth name is Paul David Howell Evans.
@u2 – I Will Follow – Glastonbury Festival – – – – #u2 #u2live #bono #edge #adam #larry #rock #solo #u2fans #theedge #BonoVox #DavidEvans #PaulHewson #AdamClayton #LarryMullenJR #rockandrollstopsthetraffic #u2lives #rockshow #rock
A video posted by Live U2 Clips (@u2.live) on
- Male students at Brigham Young University need a doctor’s note to grow a beard.
- Obsessive nose picking is called “Rhinotillexomania.”
- The “Q” in Q-tips stands for “quality.” They were originally called Baby Gays.
- Ruth was trained as a sniper by the Israeli military.
- Following the release of OutKast’s “Hey Ya!” Polaroid released the following statement: “Shaking or waving can actually damage the image.”
- In the early stage version of The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy’s faithful companion Toto was replaced by a cow named Imogene.
- Failed PEZ flavors include: coffee, eucalyptus, menthol, and flower.
- James Avery (“Uncle Phil” on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”) was the voice of Shredder on the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” cartoon.
- In the 1980s, Pablo Escobar’s Medellin Cartel spent $2,500 per month on rubber bands to hold all their cash.
[Featured Image by chrupka/Shutterstock]