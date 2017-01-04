Ronda Rousey Is A ‘Fraud’ Created By ‘Far-Left’ Media, Fox Sports Host Claims

Ronda Rousey is a liberal media creation who never was actually that good an MMA fighter, according to Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis.

An Olympic bronze medalist in judo (the first female competitor from the U.S. to earn a medal in that sport), Rousey, 29, went on to become the first female fighter to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship group after previously being affiliated with Strikeforce.

The former undefeated UFC bantamweight champion lost her last two fights, however, first to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Australia on November 15, 2015, and – after about a year-long timeout — then to Amanda Nunes on December 30 at UFC 205 in Nevada. Nunes knocked out Rousey in 48 seconds of the first round.

“The two losses have put Rousey’s career in serious jeopardy, a career that Travis believes resulted from the hype and promotion of agenda-minded members of the liberal media who saw Rousey as a feminist symbol,” Breitbart News summarized.

Related stories:

Curt Schilling: Saying ‘Lynch Trump’ Would Put Me In The MLB Hall Of Fame [Video]

Jason Whitlock Renames ESPN As ‘EPCN’ For Political Correctness

UFC Boss Dana White Endorses Donald Trump For President

Travis, who in August 2015 wrote that he loved Ronda Rousey, “the greatest female fighter in UFC history,” in his words, and wanted her to get in the ring with boxer Floyd Mayweather, admitted during his Fox Sports Radio show that he was taken in by the media hype that made Rousey a star in his estimation.

“I believe with 100 percent of every fabric and fiber in my being—Ronda Rousey was entirely a media creation by people who wanted to be a part of ‘I am woman, hear me roar’…she is the most fraudulent creation in the history of sports. And I bought into it…this girl was beating the crap out of a bunch of girls who otherwise couldn’t fight, and she finally got to the point where there were other women who could fight, and she got her a** kicked twice in a row…she should be in the peak of her ability…this is just her never being that good…”

"She's the most fraudulent creation in sports history" @ClayTravis: Rousey's rise was berthed from liberal agenda. https://t.co/dIuhNl9Zme pic.twitter.com/3tRgU6IOZw — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) January 3, 2017

According to the Nashville-based Travis, a lawyer who worked on Al Gore’s presidential campaign (based on what he once mentioned during his Outkick the Coverage show that airs on Periscope), sports journalists backed Ronda Rousey as part of a “girl power” feminist and/or politically correct agenda.

“And I bought into this idea, this illusion that I think was media driven…the media at large is really liberal—they don’t have anything on the sports media…The sports media is most far-left contingent of media that exists in this country, and I think there were a ton of people in the sports media who wanted Ronda Rousey to be good because it somehow represented their belief that women are better than men…I am the dumbest human being on earth when it came to the Ronda Rousey hype; I bought it lock stock and barrel…we got totally bamboozled here because people wanted Ronda Rousey to be good…”

He also called out female ESPN pundits for allegedly playing the gender card on a regular basis.

While there has been buzz that Ronda Rousey might got to the WWE, ESPN commentator Jonathan Coachman, who previously worked as an announcer for the pro wrestling organization, claims there is no chance because WWE is not about “rebuilding a broken star.” Before the fight, Coachman predicted a Nunes knockout and a Rousey retirement.

Listen to the Clay Travis rant/hot take about Ronda Rousey and the media here and draw your own conclusions.

[Featured Image by John Locher/AP Images]