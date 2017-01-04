Christina El Moussa Reportedly Wants Her Own Show On HGTV Following Split From Tarek

Christina El Moussa is reportedly more of a diva than anyone really knew. It was assumed that she had pushed to work with Tarek El Moussa to ensure their businesses were protected and that the brand they built didn’t crumble alongside their marriage. As it turns out, that may not be the case at all. It was reported that Flip or Flop would be canceled after their contractual obligations were met. Christina isn’t happy with that part of her career ending, and she has her sights set on a few new things.

With a new year beginning, Christina El Moussa has many new plans to implement in her life. She rang in the new year in Park City, Utah. El Moussa was not with Tarek and reportedly her two children remained in California with him. According to Hollywood Life, Christina El Moussa has her sights set on a solo show on the HGTV network. She is working with Tarek to make sure Flip or Flop ends on a positive note, and then she reportedly plans to drop him like a hot potato. This is shocking news because many previous reports had indicated she wanted to remain business partners with her estranged husband.

Yay!! All new #FlipOrFlop on tonight at 9pm!! Tune in ????????⭐️ @hgtv #season5 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 1, 2016 at 7:56am PST

Reports have been circulating that Christina El Moussa is currently dating the family contractor, Gary Anderson. While she has not confirmed it, her recent actions have indicated the two are an item. Rumors circulated that Christina and Anderson spent time together in Park City, Utah, for the holidays. His daughter was shown with El Moussa, leading some fans to the conclusion that Gary was there with Christina as well.

It was alleged that the reason Tarek went off on Christina back in May was because he found inappropriate texts from Anderson. While it was not confirmed, fans are beginning to believe the contractor has more to do with the failing marriage than anyone is willing to admit.

Tarek El Moussa has been making an effort to work on things with Christina El Moussa, especially when it comes to their children. They were spotted getting coffee together and exchanged an embrace before parting ways. Christina hired her friend as the new nanny, preventing any more mishaps with Tarek dating the help. There have been some accusations thrown around that the only reason the couple is friendly now is so the network doesn’t sue them for breach of contract, but that is iffy. HGTV can control the way they act while filming to a certain extent, but being out in public is generally off-limits.

#FlipOrFlop @hgtv A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:18am PDT

Flip or Flop fans were shocked to learn that Christina and Tarek El Moussa were no longer together. They had split back in May but didn’t release a statement until December when audio of the police call from May leaked. The fallout has been pretty slow from this, but as more details are released about relationships the El Moussas have had since splitting, fans are left scratching their heads. Tarek having an alleged fling with the nanny really stirred up the drama, with it getting worse reactions than Christina got for allegedly dating the contractor.

The El Moussa divorce might get messy, especially if Christina really does intend to move in a solo direction for a new show. She has put a lot of effort into her brand and what the cancellation of Flip or Flop would do to it. Tarek hasn’t talked about his plans going forward, but he alluded to looking forward to a new year while reflecting on 2016. Christina El Moussa seems to have plans for her future regarding her business, but it is unclear whether Tarek fits into them.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]