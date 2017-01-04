Amy Duggar King Says ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’ With Husband Dillon King Got ‘Really Intense’

19 Kids and Counting alum Amy Duggar and husband Dillon King are back on reality TV. The Duggar family rebel will be on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which airs Friday, January 6 on WE tv. In a recent interview, Amy teased that things got “really intense” while they were filming.

In an interview with Life and Style magazine, Amy Duggar King shared that she her husband Dillon King has been attending couples counseling, which also led them to go on this season of Marriage Boot Camp.

“It was about Dillon’s tone. His tone drives me completely crazy sometimes, like absolutely insane. He’ll say, like, ‘Pick up the trash,’ instead of, ‘Hey babe, can you pick up the trash or something?’ It’s the smallest things that can be an issue because of the way he talks to me.”

But the 19 Kids and Counting alum admitted that she also had to work on some issues herself. Just like Dillon, Amy said that she also needed to work on her communication skills.

“Sometimes I just freak out instead of talking,” she explained.

Back in December, a shocking promo for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars was released, which got Duggar fans worried. In the clip, Amy Duggar King revealed that she had been a victim of a physical abuse. Although she did not reveal who the man was, many were quick to assume that she was talking about her husband, Dillon King.

“He picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling” Amy recounted.

But Amy immediately squashed these rumors and said that her husband would never abuse her, adding that the incident happened when she was younger. Speaking to People, the 30-year-old reality star said that while she could not reveal the man’s identity, she has long forgiven him. Amy, however, hinted that the abuser was actually a family member.

“I love the person very much and we’re better now. But I did need to heal from that,” she added.

After that explosive promo for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars aired, Amy Duggar and Dillon King admitted that they received “hate mail” from fans. Fans of the Duggar family even encouraged Amy to file for a divorce, saying she needs to run away from such an abusive relationship.

Amy and Dillon got married on September 6, 2015, after two months of engagement. Although some were surprised that the couple are already seeking counseling this early on, the 19 Kids and Counting alum shared that they are both grateful to be part of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Amy said that they have learned a lot about each other and their marriage has definitely gotten stronger.

“I have never been more grateful for going on the show. Dillon and I are on cloud nine. We are really happy we learned how to communicate in a healthy way and we’re completely in love with each other. We are in a very good place.”

Amy said that they were able to work on their communication issues. Given that she and Dillon were friends for so long before they got married, they sometimes revert to their past behavior.

“We always joked and said things to each other because we were just friends. Now that we are married, it’s a whole new level of respect that we had to learn,” Amy shared.

But that does not mean that there’s not going to be any drama on this season of Marriage Boot Camp.Amy Duggar King revealed that there came a time when things started to get “really intense” in the house.

“I experienced every emotion I could while I was there,” Amy recounted.

Catch Amy Duggar and Dillon King, alongside Mob Wives’ Karen Gravano and Joe, The Bachelorette‘s Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum, and Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s PreMadonna and Buck Thomas, on the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, airing Friday, January 6 on WE tv.

