‘Warcraft 2’ Movie Sequel Story Details Emerge: Duncan Jones Gives ‘World Of Warcraft’ Fans Plot Bits About Thrall, Orgrim Doomhammer, Paladins, And More

A Warcraft 2 movie has been on the minds of World Of Warcraft fans ever since the 2016 release of the first Warcraft movie. Unfortunately, a Warcraft sequel has not been confirmed quite yet, but director Duncan Jones has started sharing on Twitter what he would like to do with the story if he’s allowed to film a new Warcraft flick.

[Warning: The following contains spoilers based upon reference to the first Warcraft movie and future events.]

In the past, director Jones has established his long-term goal to make a full Warcraft trilogy.

“I know that my job in this first film is to establish certain characters, places, and culture while telling a story that a broad audience can be excited by!” Jones explained. “Hopefully, if I have done my job right, people will want to know and see more! There is certainly plenty more to tell!”

In return, WoW fans have made it clear that what they really want to see in theaters is a World Of Warcraft movie. But building a house requires building a foundation first and there’s certainly a library worth of backstory for a WoW film to build upon.

Admittedly, the Warcraft 1 video game for DOS systems was not exactly a fountain of source material, but the Warcraft 2 story has many elements which set up the conditions for Warcraft 3 and also WoW. If anything, the real problem is that the plot becomes so complex, and the Warcraft 2 cast so bloated, that there’s too much story to tell and not enough showtime.

Jones would agree with this assessment since he admitted, “You have to focus. Trying to serve too many threads is exactly the problem that got us in this position.” This is part of the reason actor Robert Kazinsky has called for a Warcraft TV show in addition to a Warcraft 2 and Warcraft 3 movie.

IN A RELATED REPORT BY THE INQUISITR

‘Warcraft 2’ Movie Release Date Cat Beyond 2017? Duncan Jones Starts Filming, But It’s Not A ‘World Of Warcraft’ Sequel Film As Robert Kazinsky Desires

‘Warcraft 2’ Movie Sequel Confirmed? Duncan Jones Casts Hope For ‘World Of Warcraft’ Movie Trilogy Characters [Rumor/Spoilers]

‘Warcraft 2’ Movie Story: ‘Warcraft 3’ Movie Sequel Requires ‘Tides Of Darkness’ Expansion For Film Plot Success?

OMG DOOMPLATE ON ORGRIM… I'm so sad that this didn't get to the film @ManMadeMoon pic.twitter.com/roqhaYdOfF — Joweh Doomhammer (@Jow3h) January 2, 2017

Warcraft Sequel Story: What To Cut And What To Include?

The limited film time problems leads to the obvious question: which Warcraft characters would Jones choose to develop the most? Some fans believe the best course is to quickly summarize the Second War during the opening of the Warcraft 2 film. That way, the beginning of The Dark Portal expansion can be reached within the first 30 minutes or so, and the important Warcraft characters from Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne can start to be developed.

Over on Twitter, Duncan Jones has begun to comment on such matters, indicating that Orcs will begin to learn to make armor in order to punish the humans and the eventual Alliance.

“With the orcs now in Azeroth, they learn about armor making in this new world,” Jones explained. “[Orgrim Doomhammer’s Doomplate armor] would have been in film 2, if it were to happen.”

Jones also says the “main Orc focus” for the Warcraft 2 story “would have been Go’el’s imprisonment and violent bid for freedom.” The idea that Durotan’s son, Thrall, would be the focus is not too surprising considering the ending of the first Warcraft movie.

As for the human side of the Warcraft 2 plot, Jones was a bit more coy. One fan boldly asked if Warcraft Paladins would be introduced and Jones responded, “What do YOU think… ;)” Still, Jones did give us some details about his preferred focus for the Warcraft sequel.

“[Warcraft 2] would have seen Dalaran land in the Alterac mountains and magic proliferate as Kirin Tor try to be more open after death of Llane,” he said on Twitter. “Don’t want to give too much away, as who knows… but Khadgar unleashing Pandora’s Box, Lothar arc, Varian.”

@ManMadeMoon :O It's so interesting to know that… you've made me so happy, These two too so? Orcs need some armors to punish humans! pic.twitter.com/Swf91P7BoT — Joweh Doomhammer (@Jow3h) January 2, 2017

Warcraft 2 Release Date

In the end, here’s the real question: will we ever hear about a Warcraft 2 release date? In this case, Jones was blunt, admitting that he truly did not know. Realistically, the only people who can answer that question are in Legendary Pictures and they were recently taken over by the Chinese Dalia Wanda group. Coincidentally, the first Warcraft film did best in China, and Sky Moore, who oversees U.S.-China co-production deals, has said, “Who says it needs to have American actors?”

What we can say for certain is that Warcraft is the highest-grossing video game movie in history. Chances are American audiences will eventually watch a Warcraft 2 movie in theaters but it’s possible we’ll be viewing an English dub of a China-first movie. World Of Warcraft fans may not want to hear such things but at least we’re hearing about progress. Stay tuned.

[Featured Image by Rob Kazinsky/PCGamesN]