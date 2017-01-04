Watch Mariah Carey And ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ Full Episode Online And On Demand [Video]

It’s the video Mariah Carey wishes no one would watch, yet like a car wreck on the side of the road, everyone puts their life on pause, slows down and can’t keep their eyes from. Yes, it’s Mariah Carey’s performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. No one will be calling Mariah in the near future for a spot on Spike’s Lip Sync Battle, that’s for sure. Mariah Carey was given a top spot on the show and she was scheduled for a three-song set consisting of “Auld Lang Syne”, “Emotion” and “We Belong Together”. Mariah Carey gave up trying to lip sync to the song’s, including the ones she wrote and has performed hundreds if not thousand of times.

The New Year’s Eve performance sparked controversy regarding who was to blame for the trainwreck that some think may have derailed Mariah’s career once and for all. You can watch the video playlist above and see the current updates, news and trending stories regarding Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. If you haven’t watched the full video, you can see those below, including links to the full Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Check out isolated videos of Mariah Carey’s NYE performance above.

ABC ran a full night of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve specials and the entire night’s programming has been divided into four episodes. Mariah Carey performed during part 1 of the Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The show provided live coverage from around the globe, Hollywood and New York’s Times Square. Mariah Carey was the first act for the main show that streamed live from Times Square to millions of viewers worldwide. She was scheduled to sing approximately half an hour before the ball dropped. Her time slot on the show indicates that ABC wanted her to have a prime position and possibly draw in many viewers to continue watching as New Year’s Eve gave way to 2017. In the video below, you can watch as Ryan Seacrest builds up Mariah Carey’s NYE performance and introduces her. The video is from Hulu and you will need a subscription or free trial membership to watch.

Ryan Seacrest Introduces Mariah Carey at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from Times Square

If you want to watch the full videos from New Year’s Rockin Eve in Hollywood, around the globe and the two-part, Times Square episode including Mariah Carey’s performance, you can find them all at ABC. ABC does require viewers have a cable or satellite television provider account in order to log in and watch the videos.

Watch the full lineup of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve specials as they aired on ABC in the links below

Why didn’t Mariah Carey sing A Cappella?

This isn’t the first time Mariah Carey has publicly messed up or been embroiled in some sort of meltdown. In 2001, Mariah Carey was hospitalized for a nervous breakdown, as People originally reported in their article “Diva in Distress”. While the public looks to stars and celebrities and pays them primarily for their entertainment value, it’s important to remember that celebrities are humans with emotions. With that said, many humans have emotions that are off the scale, out of balance or simply out of control. No one knows exactly what was going on with Mariah Carey at the time of her performance and there could be any number of factors that contributed to the New Year’s Eve disastrous lip-syncing failure.

For example, some people don’t do well with holidays in general. Is Mariah Carey one of the countless people who is prone to depression and self-sabotage during the holidays when stress and tension is at an all-time high? Nick Cannon, her ex-husband and father of her children, was hospitalized for Lupus related complications during the holidays, as Extra TV reported. Could this have caused Mariah Carey to be preoccupied? Were her children’s plans for Christmas and New Year’s suddenly thrown into upheaval? In Dec. 2014, Mariah Carey was under fire for botching her Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting performance and attributed it to her divorce proceedings, according to the Daily Mail.

While many people are ready to say Mariah Carey is nothing more than a self-centered diva, out of touch with the public and fans, not all are willing to throw her under the bus so readily. The truth is no one knows exactly what transpired, and Mariah Carey isn’t revealing any deep-rooted, personal issues that could explain or cause a bit of sympathy for the fiasco. Instead, they’ve pointed the finger at ABC and accused the network of sabotaging Mariah Carey, prompting the production company to fire back and deny the allegations, according to ABC News.

It might have been more sympathetic (and plausible) to say Mariah sipped one too many champagne cocktails before going on stage. As to where the finger pointing will lead no one is sure, but the accusation that Dick Clark Productions personally sabotaged Mariah Carey’s sound, causing her to rip her earpiece from her ear and mutter along helplessly lost in a sea of words while her hit songs played behind her might not cut it.

What do you think? Should Mariah Carey take a different approach and maybe learn from Idina Menzel, who also had a less than stellar performance during the 2015 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for her performance of “Let It Go?” as E! reported. Or is it possible that ABC is to blame for that performance as well?

What do you think about Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance? Do you think she has jeopardized her career?

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty]