‘Love On Ice’: Hallmark’s New ‘Winterfest’ Ice Skating Movie Melts The Heart, Starring Julie Berman, Gail O’Grady

Coming off the heels of the Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown To Christmas,” the uplifting channel continues to celebrate with the release of this year’s Winterfest movie. Titled Love on Ice, this heartwarming new Hallmark movie is sure to melt the hearts of viewers.

Directed by Bradley Walsh and written by Matthew Coppola, Love on Ice is about a former Olympic skating hopeful who gave up her dreams of becoming a figure-skating star but who tries to gain it all back with the help of a handsome stranger. It stars Julie Berman as Emily, Andrew W. Walker as Spencer, Anna Golja as Nikki, and Gail O’Grady as Mia, according to the Internet Movie Database.

Hallmark’s Love On Ice Movie Synopsis

Love on Ice is a touching new film that is set in the town of Lakeview, Michigan, where 28-year-old Emily James is working as a waitress and a small-town figure skating coach to the kids at a local ice-skating rink. Let’s face it: waiting tables is the pits. But Emily still gets to do what she loves every day, whether it’s taking a glide across the ice before class or teaching her figure-skating students how to become champions.

It’s a shame that Emily was once considered an ice skating star in her town before she gave it all up and walked away for good. Eight years prior, she wanted to win an Olympic title in the figure skating championships. Now, it’s only a fading memory. However, things heat up when Emily meets Spencer Patterson, a handsome stranger in town who happens to be training her former student, Nikki, for an upcoming competition at Midwest Regionals.

Although Spencer is training Nikki, he also encourages Emily to get back to skating. It is then that Emily’s heart begins to melt as Spencer helps her to regain that twinkle of stardom and to imagine what would have happened if she had never walked away from the ice almost a decade earlier.

Now, Emily is convinced that she wants to train for the competition, and Spencer jumps at the chance to assist. However, once Nikki’s overpowering mother, Mia, hears that Spencer is also training Emily, she is livid and demands that her daughter trains under someone new.

The pressure is on, and Nikki is losing her desire for skating under the tutelage of her demanding new coach. Still, Emily motivates Nikki to keep herself centered and not to give up on skating as she had all those years ago. Soon their worlds spin in the right direction once Spencer ends up training both Nikki and Emily, which turns out to be a touching and tender experience for them all.

While on the ice, Emily falls more deeply in love as she moves in a smooth and continuous motion with Spencer. With these warm sparks of love flying between them, Spencer’s heart does a back flip as something lovely and romantic begins happening between them.

About Actress Julie Berman (via Hallmark Channel)

“Julie Berman started acting at the age of six. Early in her career, Berman appeared in over 100 different commercials. She made her television debut with the recurring role in the WB family drama series, ‘7th Heaven.’ She also guest starred on ‘ER’ and ‘Boston Public,’ and starred alongside Shelley Long in the 1999 television movie ‘Vanished Without a Trace.’ In 2013, Berman won her third Emmy. After leaving daytime, Berman guest starred on many primetime series including ‘Two and a Half Men,’ ‘Satisfaction’ and ‘Jane the Virgin.’ In 2015, she booked the recurring role of Leia opposite Michaela Watkins in the Hulu comedy series ‘Casual,’ produced by Jason Reitman.”

Hallmark Channel’s movie Love on Ice was produced by Hideaway Pictures in association with Ice World Productions and Brad Krevoy Television. Brad Krevoy served as executive producer of the film. Filming took place in North Bay, Ontario, Canada.

Settle into a cozy winter by watching an amazing annual programming event. Love on Ice airs this Saturday, January 7 at 9/8 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel, according to Its A Wonderful Movie.

[Featured Image by Shane Mahood/Crown Media]