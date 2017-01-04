‘Glee’ Mark Salling Working On A Plea Deal In Child Porn Case, Court Date This Month

Glee’s Mark Salling has an upcoming court date in his child pornography case, and so far, no plea deal has been worked out. Salling’s legal team had his August court date postponed on the premise that they were involved in some kind of negotiation, as Salling is now facing Federal charges based on possession of a large amount of child pornography, including videos of children under the age of ten.

It’s been almost a year since the LAPD charged into Mark Salling’s home with a no-knock warrant, says the Inquisitr. The LAPD took away thousands of images on Salling’s computer, phone, and thumb drive. Due to the volume of images and videos found, the case against Salling moved from the state court to federal court. While awaiting his trial, Mark Salling has to get permission to use the internet, wear an ankle monitor, and stay away from places where children gather, like parks and schools. Salling was also fired from a film project, and has been quiet since his indictment. Friends and colleagues have spoken out to say that they were not surprised to find out that Salling was involved in child pornography.

Mark Salling's publicist thought Naya Rivera was bad for his image.

Mark Salling was scheduled to have a hearing in the first week of November, but requested a postponement to seek a computer forensic expert, and to possibly work out a deal with the prosecution, says Radaronline of Salling’s child porn case. Salling’s attorney, Michael J. Proctor was seeking an expert to work through over 100k pages worth of evidence, most of which was “digital media.”

Proctor said that Salling’s defense team was looking to mitigate some of the evidence against Salling.

“The defense is also preparing evidence of mitigation that the defense anticipates presenting to the government in an effort to resolve this case without proceeding to trial.”

But the next hearing in a Los Angeles court for Salling is January 23rd, and as of now, both sides have been very quiet, but so far, no deals have been made.

Earlier today, we reported that former Glee star Mark Salling

U.S. District Court documents in the Salling case and indictment are quite damning, says Radaronline. Salling, 34, and one of the stars of the hit show Glee seemed to be living a double life, as he had compiled thousands of images of children involved in sex acts on his computer, phone, and thumb drives. Court documents spell out what the LAPD gathered from Salling’s home.

“The government has produced discovery to the defense, including 100,000 pages of reports, photographs and forensic examination results,” the U.S. attorneys wrote, adding that they also possess “several digital devices containing images of child pornography.”

Mark Salling has been out on bail since his indictment, but he had to post $100k, consent to wearing an ankle monitor, submit to random drug tests, and stay away from all children and people under the age of 18.

The Huffington Post said that Salling could face up to forty years behind bars if he is found guilty of the child porn charges read out in court. More information should be available after the next hearing on January 23rd, but until then, Salling needs to keep his nose clean, and follow the terms of his bail agreement.

Mark Salling looks somber as he heads out of the court following preliminary hearing.

But part of his agreement is to seek employment, which is difficult, considering that word of his child porn indictment spread fast in Hollywood and the entertainment community. Salling was even released from a project, and the director promised to give a percentage of the earnings from the film to a charity that protects children from predators.

