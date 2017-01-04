Watch Team Canada Vs. Sweden Hockey Online: Start Time, Live-Streaming Video Link For 2017 World Junior Cup Semifinal Match

Hockey fans who can’t get to a television will be able to watch the Team Canada vs. Sweden game live online and see if the Canadian team can advance to the finals of the 2017 World Junior Championship.

The teams will face off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET from the Bell Centre in Montreal, ensuring a raucous home ice advantage for Canada’s Under-20 team. The game will be broadcast on both the NHL Network and TSN and will also be available live online for those who can’t watch on television (a link to the streaming video can be found below).

As CBC Sports noted, there will be a lot of young talent on display in Wednesday’s game.

“Some of the top scorers in the tournament are on display. Sweden’s Alexander Nylander has five goals and a tournament-best 11 points in five games. He’s flanked by Joel Eriksson Ek (five goals) and Carl Grundstrom (two goals) on Sweden’s top line. “Canada counters with center Dylan Strome, who is tied for third in scoring with two goals and six assists, with what has so far been a variety of linemates. The second lines feature Matt Barzal (three goals, four assists) for Canada and Rasmus Asplund (one goal, six assists) for Sweden.”

Fans who watch the Team Canada vs. Sweden hockey game live online will likely see a close affair. As the CBC Sports added, both teams have scored 26 goals in the tournament so far against nine surrendered for Sweden and 11 for Team Canada.

Team Canada will have Connor Ingram between the pipes for the second straight game. Ingram split time with Carter Hart in the four group stage games but led Team Canada to a win in the quarterfinal.

Ingram was able to snag the job in part due to Hart’s struggles — he gave up three goals on 17 shots against Russia and three goals on 14 shots against Switzerland.

“The decision to start Ingram, a six-foot-one, 202-pound goaltender picked 88th overall by the Lightning in 2016, isn’t particularly surprising given the back-to-back situation Canada faces,” the Globe and Mail reported. “Still, he would appear to have an opportunity to grab the top role in the Canadian crease given Hart’s apparent struggles.”

The winner of Wednesday’s semifinal will go on to face either Team USA or Russia, and fans will know by the time the puck drops at 7 p.m. The first semifinal game is played earlier in the afternoon.

While Team Canada is rolling in the tournament, Hockey Canada is in some hot water over the tepid response for the games. The games in Montreal have been played before a mostly empty Bell Centre, as the average fans were reportedly priced out with high ticket prices. The worst seats for Canada’s semifinal against Sweden were being sold for $82.50, the Associated Press noted.

The faltering ticket sales could be a warning for USA Hockey, which will be moving the tournament just south of the border next year, the Associated Press reported.

“The poor attendance in Toronto should also be a red flag for USA Hockey, which put the 2018 tournament back in Buffalo, N.Y., for the second consecutive time in the American rotation (Buffalo hosted in 2011). There’s no doubt USA Hockey wants to — again — draw on Canadian fans from southern Ontario, which formed a large part of the fan base for the 2011 tournament. The slumping Canadian dollar (vs. the U.S. greenback) is going to have much more of an impact this time around, especially if tickets are priced high.”

Fans who want to watch the Team Canada vs. Sweden hockey game live online can click here for live-streaming video from TSN.

[Featured Image by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images]