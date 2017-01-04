Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Prepare For Marriage, But Is She Quitting ‘The Voice’?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are engaged to be married.

Although the couple has been quite private about their future plans to wed in the months since they reconciled their relationship, a new report claims Miley Cyrus is hoping to film a movie with her man before taking the plunge.

“[Miley Cyrus] wants to do some more movies in 2017 and would love to work with Liam. It could be a romantic thing, a comedy or something that they play as characters who hate each other,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 4. “But she actually would want to do that before getting married because she is happy with how the relationship with Liam is going.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth rekindled their relationship about one year ago after initially calling off her engagement to Liam Hemsworth in September of 2013, weeks after engaging in a racy performance of “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Miley Cyrus was linked to a number of celebrities in the years that followed her split from Hemsworth, including Jared Leto, Mike Will Made It, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Benji Madden, Kellan Lutz, and Stella Maxwell. As for Hemsworth, he reportedly also dated during his time off from Miley Cyrus and was linked to Nina Dobrev, January Jones, and Eiza Gonzalez.

Although Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth stayed mum on their relationship for a while after they rekindled their romance, Cyrus eventually stepped out with her 3.5-carat Neil Lane engagement ring back on, and during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show at the end of last year, she spoke of the bling.

“This is really weird, because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy… they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up,” Miley Cyrus explained to the host, according to a People Magazine report in October. “So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And [Hemsworth’s] kind of like, What’s going on? I am like, This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.”

As Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth remain silent in regard to their future wedding plans, they have continued to spend tons of time together in Malibu, California, where they both own homes.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may not have revealed any details yet, but for months, they have been bombarded by rumors about when and where they will potentially wed. Just weeks ago, a source told OK! Magazine, via the Daily Mail, that the couple was planning to get married in Byron Bay, Australia.

“She’s adamant that she doesn’t want to get divorced, so she wants to make sure when she eventually gets married it actually means forever,” the Hollywood Life source added.

In other Miley Cyrus news, the 24-year-old is reportedly considering quitting The Voice ahead of her promised Season 13 return in lieu of a move to Australia’s version of the series.

“[Miley Cyrus] has been offered an extremely lucrative deal to be a judge on The Voice in Australia for Season 6,” a source close to the singer told Radar Online. “Liam is all about the move. He has been itching to return home to Australia for quite some time now.”

Unfortunately, Miley Cyrus’ family is allegedly far from thrilled.

“[Miley Cyrus]’s mom really does not want her leaving, but she is going to go where the money is,” said the source. “Her main priority in life right is marrying Liam and if she can go back to Australia with him and make a fortune, she sees this as a win-win situation.”

