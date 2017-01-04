Amy Duggar King Reveals Why They Joined ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon, are going to be on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. A lot of fans are curious what would make Amy and her husband, Dillon, decide to join this show. Life & Style got the chance to talk to Amy, and she shared details about why they decided to get marriage counseling and work on their marriage.

Amy and Dillon King do have a few issues, but it is not anything that will tear them apart. Amy shared the details about one of their issues.

“It was about Dillon’s tone. His tone drives me completely crazy sometimes, like absolutely insane. He’ll say, like, ‘Pick up the trash,’ instead of, ‘Hey babe, can you pick up the trash or something?’ It’s the smallest things that can be an issue because of the way he talks to me.”

Amy Duggar King also admitted that sometimes she just freaks out instead of talking. It sounds like they both need to work on their communication skills, and this show should be able to help them with that. As a result, they decided to join the show.

On a preview for this season, Amy Duggar King is seen talking about physical abuse that she dealt with in her past. The preview makes it sound like Dillon was the one who abused her, but Amy has made it clear since then that it wasn’t him.

People shared that Amy is actually speaking out now about who abused her and explaining it to fans before the show airs. This person allegedly picked Amy up by the throat and held her up in the air. It was not someone she dated, but was actually someone in her family.

Here is what Amy Dillon King had to say about it.

“I can’t say who it is, but I can say, on the show I did forgive them. It was a very heartfelt moment where I actually forgave that person who hurt me when I was younger. So, it was a family member. I love the person very much and we’re better now. But I did need to heal from that.”

Amy and Dillon revealed that after the preview came out, they started getting hate mail. People were telling her to leave Dillon if he was abusive. This is what convinced Amy Dillon King to speak out and reveal that it wasn’t Dillon who did this to her before the show aired. The viewers are going to see it all play out on the upcoming season, but now they know ahead of time that he didn’t do that to her. Amy and Dillon seem to be doing great since their time on the show, and it will be interesting to watch it all play out as the season unfolds.

This new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars looks like it will be a great one. Fans are still going to miss seeing Elizabeth and Jim as the counselors on the show, but they have moved on to other projects. Ashley and JP Rosenbaum of The Bachelorette are also on this season of the show.

