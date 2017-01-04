‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore Compares Phaedra Parks To A ‘Slippery, Greased Pig,’ Sides With Kandi Burrus On Lesbian Scandal

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore came to Kandi Burruss defense after Phaedra Parks insinuated that Kandi had a lesbian affair with Shamea Morton. The RHOA star even compared the 43-year-old lawyer to a “slippery, greased pig.”

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, via Daily Mail, Kenya Moore weighed in on the ongoing feud between Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared that she’s now used to her co-stars constantly at each other’s throats.

“Nothing surprises me anymore with these girls. You know Phaedra, she’s like a slippery, greased pig, you can’t catch her, you just can’t reel her in.”

When Andy asked if she felt like there was truth to these lesbian rumors surrounding Kandi and Shamea, Kenya immediately took Kandi’s side. She pointed out that her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star have always been honest, while Phaedra, on the other hand, has been caught spewing lies in the past.

“No, I don’t think they’re having an affair. One thing I do know about Kandi is that she always tells the truth…but we’ve all caught Phaedra in several lies,” Kenya explained.

In the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9, “Bosom Buddies,” Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield told Phaedra Parks that Kandi Burruss has been telling people that she was having an affair even before her divorce. Before Apollo Nida was sent to prison, Phaedra allegedly already started dating someone new and even met a guy she thought she wanted to marry.

Phaedra seemed surprised to hear that her private conversation with ex-best friend Kandi has been spreading around.

“What is interesting to me is that Kandi doesn’t have something more to take up her time, like being a mother, than to talk about what she and I discuss. But you know, the grave you dig for me, you better dig a double one ’cause you’ll fall in it first.”

Porsha also talked about another rumor she heard from her friend Shamea Morton. According to Shamea, Phaedra “tried to holla at her husband” in the past.

“At an event, [Phaedra] was like, ‘I couldn’t believe you put a ring on her and you never got serious with me.’ So when you can do that, I don’t put s**t past you,” Shame told Porsha and Sheree early on in the episode.

This seemed to be the last straw for Phaedra. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed that Shamea Morton is “sleeping with everybody else,” including Kandi Burruss.

“Wait, Kandi is f**king who?” Sheree asked.

“Shamea!” Phaedra confirmed.

Sheree then asked Porsha if she knew about Shamea and Kandi’s alleged affair. Porsha pointed out that the latter has always been close to Kandi and Todd.

“She doing both,” Phaedra exclaimed.

So ready for 2017 with @todd167! A photo posted by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:55pm PST

On her Bravo blog, Kandi Burruss said that she was “cracking up” after watching Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kandi insisted that she and Shamea Morton never had a lesbian affair. Although she admitted that she should not have shared her private conversations she had with Phaedra Parks with RHOA co-stars, Kandi pointed out that at least she was telling the truth, unlike Phaedra who is spreading “bulls**t.”

“She’s been doing shady things and saying shady things behind my back for years now. That is why I really don’t mess with her like that. Although I shouldn’t have said some of the things Phaedra and I had talked about in private to anyone (I especially shouldn’t have said it on camera for the world to hear), but at least what I said was true. Phaedra is whispering made-up stories, telling them this untrue Shamea story, and her rationale is “we are close.” Girl, you’re reaching!”

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 airs Sundays on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]