‘Frozen’ Director Just Confirmed Tarzan Is Anna And Elsa’s ‘Baby Brother’

Frozen co-director Chris Buck just confirmed one of the longest-standing fan theories that Elsa and Anna’s parents did not immediately die at sea and instead stayed in a jungle after the shipwreck. They had a newborn son and they built a tree house only to meet a tragic end when they were devoured by a leopard.

Buck’s revelation just confirmed that Elsa and Anna’s parents have given birth to Tarzan. Frozen’s co-director is likewise the director of Tarzan and in an interview with MTV, he talked about the theory.

“Of course Anna and Elsa’s parents didn’t die. Yes, there was a shipwreck, but they were at sea a little bit longer than we think they were because the mother was pregnant, and she gave birth on the boat, to a little boy. They get shipwrecked, and somehow they really washed way far away from the Scandinavian waters, and they end up in the jungle. They end up building a tree house and a leopard kills them, so their baby boy is raised by gorillas.”

For Buck, working on Frozen for years allowed him to explore other storylines. “In my little head, Anna and Elsa’s brother is Tarzan. That’s my fun little world. Whatever people want to believe, go for it,” he further said. “That’s the spirit of Disney.”

Frozen 2 is on its way and it is exciting if the cast members will mention the theory. The full-length sequel is expected to come out before 2019 since Disney has pretty much mapped out its releases for 2017 and 2018 with no mention of Frozen 2.

Kristen Bell, who will reprise her role in the film, previously told Collider that the reason Disney is taking so long is that “they wanted to figure out what story they needed to tell and what would be important and engaging and I think they found it.”

Meanwhile, while waiting for Frozen 2, fans can look forward to Olaf’s Frozen Adventure that will air on ABC at the end of this year. The Christmas special will of course highlight the beloved snowman’s story. In the sequel, it is believed that Olaf will have a girlfriend.

Another relevant project is the Frozen Broadway show which will premiere in the spring of 2018. There’s no final word yet on the casting, but during the table read held in New York last May, Betsy Wolfe, Patti Murin, and Okieiete Onaodowan gave life to the roles of Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff.

The story of Frozen 2 remains to be seen but recently, some wondered if Disney will make Elsa its first LGBT lead star. Since Anna has Kristoff, several petitions have been started asking the company to #GiveElsaAGirlfriend. Idina Menzel, who lent her voice to the queen, told Pride Source that she’s happy but at the same time doubtful if Disney will listen to the requests.

“Maybe at first I was a little surprised because it’s Disney, but I can say that I’m excited that the conversation is happening. I can’t promise anybody that that’s what’s gonna happen… But deep down am I really happy that it’s causing people to talk about it and have these kinds of conversations? Yeah, I am.”

The 45-year-old already played the role of a bisexual in Rent. Her part as Maureen not only earned her the applause of the LGBT community, but also a Tony Award nomination.

Menzel considers herself lucky to be in a position where she inspires the young ones. She recalls receiving letters from kids who are struggling with their identities. She believes her character in Frozen reminds them to embrace who they are and start changing the world around them regardless of their identities.

[Featured Images by Disney]