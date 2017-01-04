‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7: Andrew Lincoln Says ‘The Band Is Back’

Walking Dead fans are tired of Rick Grimes and his group being targets for Negan and his bullying. Many have found the plot of Season 7 slow moving and tiring. They miss the old Rick. They miss his fire, determination, and leadership. Well, Andrew Lincoln has good news. He says that the last half of this season of The Walking Dead will be much different from the first half. The characters we’ve come to love and root for have found their strength again, and it will result in eight episodes that are more lighthearted and are much closer to all the things fans love and have missed for several episodes.

The actor spoke with Entertainment Weekly recently and told them that levity and a sense of freedom will make a return in 7B.

“It’s probably the opposite of what you just witnessed. Certainly from Rick’s point of view. You see a man in action again with some of the members of his closest family.”

He’s back and ready to fight the people who are trying to keep him down, and that’s great news for fans. He added this about the final eight episodes.

“There’s sort of a freedom in him, a feeling that comes from losing everything, and also the thrill of the fight. It’s the thrill of the fight again. He’s back in. All I’m saying is that the band is back together… it certainly feels very much more like a show that I knew and recognized in the back eight”

Reunited. #TheWalkingDead A photo posted by The Walking Dead (@walkingdeadamc) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:32pm PST

The rest of this season of The Walking Dead will also likely include efforts by Rick, Daryl, and others in their group to convince people from other communities to join them in their fight against Negan and the Saviors. TV Line has released photos of what appears to be them trying to do just that with Hilltop leader Gregory. He doesn’t appear very cooperative, which is no surprise.

Lincoln seems especially excited about the remaining episodes.

“It’s The Magnificent Seven in the back half. Rather, the magnificent eight episodes. Wait till [episode] 16. I promise you, there is one beat in 16, I dropped my script and started punching the air and did a little jig.”

As Comic Book reports, however, that doesn’t mean Negan will die soon. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is under contract for The Walking Dead through 2018, and, assuming the show follows the comics, there is much more to come with the villain. 7A very closely followed the comics, and assuming that trend continues, the end will be one that gives Rick many reasons to smile. The likely end would be another big battle, this one pitting Grimes and his allies against Negan and the Saviors and involving the villainous group throwing hand grenades into Rick’s Safe Zone. This possibility is backed up by recent photos obtained by fan group The Spoiling Dead Fans that include smoke and explosions that may indicate the use of hand grenades, just like in the comic book battle.

Luckily, the wait for Season 7B of The Walking Dead won’t last very long. The newly re-energized Grimes and his group will begin plotting their battle against Negan in the first of eight more episodes that will make up the rest of the season when it returns to AMC on February 12 at 9 p.m.

