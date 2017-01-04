Phaedra Parks Lesbian Rumors: ‘RHOA’ Star Deflects Drama With Kandi Burruss

Phaedra Parks seemed to be very engaged in the rumors about Kandi Burruss’ sex life on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s no secret that Kandi enjoys sex, as she has a sex-toy line and possibly a sex dungeon in her house, but one can imagine she doesn’t want rumors circulating about her supposedly hooking up with other women while she’s married to Todd Tucker. Parks and Porsha Williams were dishing the dirt on Kandi on this week’s episode, as they were very eager to talk about Kandi’s supposed sexual ventures with another woman.

According to a new Bravo report, Phaedra Parks is now addressing the rumors, and it sounds like she’s deflecting what she has said about her former friend. While Parks didn’t hold back during her lunch with her co-star when asked about how close she is with Shamea, she doesn’t seem to take responsibility for her words. Instead, Phaedra Parks chose to point to Burruss and her decision to deflect the rumors, which is an interesting tactic.

“At this point, I am not surprised by anything. It is status quo for Kandi to deflect on everyone else under the guise of ‘keeping it real,’ while taking zero ownership for her role in the situation,” Phaedra Parks revealed to Bravo after The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired this past Sunday, sharing that she isn’t surprised that Kandi is gossiping about her. “Everyone is searching for significance in one way or another. Some of us work hard to achieve our goals, while the thirsty tell lies to become a part of any conversation.”

It’s interesting that Phaedra Parks is asked about the rumors she chooses to talk about how Kandi isn’t taking responsibility for having sex with a woman. But Parks isn’t talking about how she was gossiping about her former friend. It sounds like she wants to talk about Kandi behind her back but doesn’t want to be known as a messy person. It will be interesting to see how these two work things through, as they used to be friends. But the more gossip Phaedra Parks is spreading, the further apart they seem to get.

But the episode wasn’t all about Kandi and the rumors about her sex life. Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta also addressed women’s health as Cynthia Bailey decided to invite all of the ladies to a breast exam. She wanted to talk about implants and how women can keep their implants safe, so Cynthia stripped down and showed her breasts to the other ladies for a good cause. And it sounds like Phaedra Parks enjoyed the visit to the doctor’s office with her co-star.

“It was fun attending Cynthia’s breast exam. Cynthia and I always joke about how beautiful her breasts are. While there were lots of laughs during the visit, in all seriousness I applaud Cynthia for being vigilant about taking care of herself. Too often women put themselves on the back burner to take care of everything and everyone else. Everybody knows that you cannot draw water from an empty well. Kudos to Cynthia for exemplifying how important breast exams are!” Phaedra Parks pointed out on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Were you surprised that Phaedra Parks decided to spread rumors about her former friend Kandi Burruss? Do you think she knows something about Kandi that viewers don’t, or do you think she’s just trying to deflect the stories about her and her comments that she might marry someone else now that Apollo Nida is in prison?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]