WikiLeaks Twitter: We’ll Sue CNN For Defamation For CIA Calling Julian Assange A Pedophile Unless ‘The Plot’ Is Aired

The conspiracy theorists who call CNN a “fake news” network that uses crisis actors, as reported by the Inquisitr, should be overjoyed at the following tweet from WikiLeaks that is gaining plenty of attention on Twitter.

Founded by Julian Assange, WikiLeaks has issued a threat to CNN to prevent a defamation lawsuit by airing a one-hour expose of what is being called a plot by CNN to defame Julian’s character by allowing a CIA leader to call Assange a pedophile on air, as witnessed in the video included below. As seen in the above photo, a cat looks out from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where Assange has been holed up for some time. The following videos from Fox News show Sean Hannity’s recent interview with the WikiLeaks founder, wherein Assange claims that he did not receive the leaked Hillary Clinton and John Podesta emails from Russia.

Instead, Assange said that President Obama is acting like a lawyer and very “lawyerly” by using words and actions that are trying to link Russia with U.S. election tampering. Julian claimed that the Obama administration has not provided any direct proof that the Russians tampered with the election, asserting that the upcoming presidency of President-elect Donald Trump is attempting to be delegitimized by such accusations. Julian said that if he would have been given leaked information about Trump, he would have published that via WikiLeaks as well.

"@FoxNews: Julian Assange on U.S. media coverage: “It’s very dishonest.” #Hannity pic.twitter.com/ADcPRQifH9" More dishonest than anyone knows — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

In the meantime, Assange would not give up the source of the leaks, saying that WikiLeaks prides themselves on not revealing their sources. Julian also said that WikiLeaks has been credited with being 100 percent accurate in their leaked information and that they’ve won plenty of media awards. He states that there hasn’t even been a hint of an accusation of inaccurate information proven against WikiLeaks.

Assange claimed that Mr. Obama’s actions of expelling Russian diplomats from the U.S. and other tactics were a way to get the American people to try and connect Russia with election tampering. Assange said that the phishing tactics that were revealed that worked to hack into Podesta’s email — who used a password of “password,” as reported by Julian — were ones a 14-year-old could’ve used.

Assange made further news on Wednesday, January 4 when the WikiLeaks Twitter account retweeted a tweet from the WikiLeaks Task Force, which noted that they would sue CNN for defamation of character if the network did not air a one-hour exposé of “the plot,” as seen in the below tweet.

We have issued instructions to sue CNN for defamation:https://t.co/YLfyQ9ROCy Unless within 48h they air a one hour expose of the plot. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 4, 2017

As for “the plot,” that linked to the McClatchy DC article titled “The strange tale of a dating site’s attacks on WikiLeaks founder Assange.” The main gist of that article reveals how a little-known dating site named toddandclare.com gave an eight-page report to the U.N. on October 4, 2016, which alleged that Assange was a pedophile.

“It said the company had ended ties with Assange following ‘pedophile crimes’ he had committed in the Bahamas in late September. It charged that the victim was the 8-year-old daughter of a Canadian couple on a monthlong yachting vacation. The father went to police in Nassau on Sept. 28, the report claimed, charging that his family held video and chat logs showing Assange ‘internet grooming’ the child and propositioning the 8-year-old juvenile ‘to perform oral and anal sex acts.’ It said Assange, who has been in refuge in Ecuador’s embassy in London since 2012, made a connection to the child’s 22-year-old sister, who was a client of the online dating site, gaining access to the young girl.”

#Wikileaks: Was Assange's internet access cut from Ecuador's embassy due to claims of online sexual grooming?@UN https://t.co/uqhAWNYYdX pic.twitter.com/QqlWwPY34t — Rob S⬅︎Silver Surfer (@RobPulseNews) October 18, 2016

Those pedophile accusations against Assange were repeated on CNN, as seen in the below video.

CNN airs ex-Deputy-Director of the CIA falsely calling Assange a 'pedophile' https://t.co/SurGxhiq9X The plot: https://t.co/WeLULgMoC0 — WikiLeaks Task Force (@WLTaskForce) January 4, 2017

Phil Mudd on Hannity's Assange interview: "They skirted the bottom line" https://t.co/hTPJLLexss https://t.co/l5nCy98fBH — New Day (@NewDay) January 4, 2017

Therefore, Julian is fighting back against CNN regarding those pedophile claims with his threat of a defamation lawsuit, and now — like a fascinating game of chess — it is CNN’s move.

