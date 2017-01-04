Ed Sheeran Breaks Performance Hiatus And Social Media Silence One Year Later, Singer Embroiled In Two Legal Battles

Ed Sheeran, the English singer, songwriter, and musician, was born Edward Christopher Sheeran in Yorkshire in February of 1991. Today, Sheeran is renowned for his concert and stage shows aimed at raising funds for humanitarian causes. The singer/songwriter recently performed at the Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust and to promote his new songs. He also performed at a charity concert to raise £40,000 to help street sex workers. In 2014, Sheeran worked with other British and Irish artists to support Band Aid 30, a charity organization created to help West Africans ravaged by the Ebola virus epidemic.

Ed Sheeran again recently took to the stage to assist disadvantaged children suffering from life-threatening diseases. BBC News reported that while working to help the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) to raise £10 million to build a children’s hospice in Norfolk, Sheeran performed a 45-minute acoustic set despite his announcement last December that he was taking a break from performing and from social media.

“This is the first time I’ve done a show in a year, so please bear with me.”

In fact, Sheeran announced that he was “enormously proud and excited” to perform at the fundraiser, and he even joked about the cut on his face that was accidentally given to him by Princess Beatrice earlier this year.

“Anyone read about that?”

Sheeran has worked tirelessly to help children’s hospices, and it’s reported that he donated his clothes to St. Elizabeth Hospice located in Framlingham. According to ITV News, Graham Butland, the chief executive of EACH, revealed the organizers were very excited to have Sheeran’s involvement in the fundraising event, which was be held at the Natural History Museum on November 30.

“We’re absolutely thrilled Ed has agreed to take time out to support our inaugural EACH gala dinner. It promises to be a wonderful evening where guests will enjoy a very unique performance from one of the world’s most famous and talented musicians.”

Ed Sheeran recently took a break from social media because he wanted to see the world through his own eyes rather than viewing it on his computer screen. Additionally, he’s been touring since 2014 and felt it was time to take a break.

Fans have been rewarded for their patience, though, as Ed Sheeran updated his Twitter account exactly one year after he announced his social media hiatus. Although his long-awaited update was little more than a blue screen, fans had more exciting news a few days later.

On New Year’s Day, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer made a short video announcement that he would be dropping new music on Friday, January 6.

Ed Sheeran’s EACH concert was his first performance after a year-long hiatus, which was great news for his loyal fans who have desperately missed his performances. The singer remarked earlier that he would be switching off his mobile phone so he could simply wander and relax in the wilderness.

Even though the cost of the tickets was £250, fans were reassured that the proceeds from the concert went to the benefit of terminally ill children. According to Capital FM, Sheeran expressed his delight in being part of the fundraising event.

“As an ambassador of EACH, I am enormously proud and excited to be joining them for their Gala Dinner Event. I’m looking forward to performing and being part of what will be a wonderful evening of fundraising for a new hospice in Norfolk.”

In another development, Ed Sheeran has been accused of composing his hit song “Photograph” by copying the notes of “Amazing,” a song written by Martin Harrington and Thomas Leonard. The accusers have hired attorney Richard Busch to file a $20 million lawsuit in a Los Angeles court against 11 distinct defenders, including Ed Sheeran’s publishing company.

Instead of challenging the accusations in court, Ed Sheeran’s legal representative has appealed to the court to dismiss the case because the accusing party’s petition is lengthy and verbose. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ed Sheeran’s lawyers are accusing Richard Busch of making the lawsuit unnecessarily bulky by taking 156 paragraphs to make general allegations.

“Defying the most fundamental pleading requirement of providing short, concise and plain statements, the First Amended Complaint consists of 44 sprawling pages of prolix, repetitive, argumentative and scandalous allegations.”

Sheeran’s lawyers have called for the case to be dismissed because many of the defendants, like Ed Sheeran, reside in the U.K. and not in the United States.

But that’s not the only legal battle Ed Sheeran is currently involved in. The Telegraph reports that the singer applied to build a cart lodge at his country home in Suffolk but was denied permission because the proposed one-and-a-half-story building would “adversely impact on the character and appearance of the countryside.”

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer has lodged an appeal, and the Planning Inspectorate has called for final comments to be submitted by Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

