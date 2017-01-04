Khloe Kardashian’s Friends Reportedly Want Her To Dump Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been dating since last summer and despite the birth of Thompson’s baby boy with his ex-girlfriend weeks ago, they appear to be going strong. However, according to a new report, Kardashian’s friends are not on board with their relationship and hope a breakup will happen soon.

Just days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a couple of photos of herself and Thompson celebrating New Year’s Eve on Instagram, a source claims her friends are concerned about her potentially upcoming heartbreak.

“[Khloe Kardashian] is the one putting all the effort into the relationship, and her friends fear Tristan will end up hurting her,” a source told Life & Style magazine on January 4.

Months into Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson, his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig, gave birth to their son, Prince.

Months after Khloe Kardashian began dating Tristan Thompson, her mother, Kris Jenner, confirmed that she was living in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for their NBA team, the Cavaliers. Khloe Kardashian also spoke of her time in Cleveland during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! months ago, revealing that she enjoys not being noticed and followed by paparazzi as she is in Los Angeles.

“[Khloe Kardashian] is madly in love with Tristan and has already moved into his Cleveland home,” Life & Style previously reported. “She said she was upset at how cold it was in Ohio, but she added that it was totally worth it and that Tristan would keep her warm.”

Khloe Kardashian was rumored to be rekindling her romance to Lamar Odom earlier this year after spending months at his side following his drug overdose in October 2015. However, after chatting about the possibility of getting remarried during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Odom was accused of returning to drugs and Khloe Kardashian ultimately filed for divorce in May of last year for the second time. As fans will recall, Khloe Kardashian initially filed documents to end her marriage in December 2013 but their split was never finalized.

While Khloe Kardashian appears to be happy with Thompson at the moment, a report last month claimed her boyfriend feared that she may leave him for her ex-husband.

“[Tristan Thompson] knows in the back of his mind that [Khloe Kardashian] has a real weak spot for Lamar and fears that once he’s clean and sober he will make a move on Khloe and she will leave him,” a source close to Thompson explained to Hollywood Life a couple of weeks ago. “Lamar’s like a bad penny, he keeps returning! And Tristan really doesn’t want to have to worry about his relationship with Khloe and her ex trying to come back into her life while he’s in the middle of the basketball season.”

Khloe Kardashian cut ties with Odom in early 2016 and months later, after reportedly being kicked off a flight for being drunk, Odom checked into a treatment facility in San Diego, where he has reportedly remained for the past few weeks.

As for Khloe Kardashian’s future with Odom, she hasn’t shown any signs of interest in recent months, but when it comes to Odom, he is reportedly hoping to prove himself to her by getting sober once and for all.

“Lamar’s going for it all! By checking himself into rehab, he’s attempting to get his life together and he’s trying to show [Khloe Kardashian] that he’s serious about her and a possible future together,” a source connected to Odom told the outlet. “For years, Khloe has wanted him to check into rehab and with their divorce just days away from being finalized, he’s hoping that she sees his valiant efforts to take his life much more seriously and consider being his friend first, and who knows what else after.”

