New ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Extended Trailer: Meet Jamie Dornan’s Troubled Exes

Fifty Shades Darker dropped an extended trailer this week, offering fans a deeper look at the highly anticipated sequel. Along with introducing Christian Grey’s (Jamie Dornan) former lovers, the trailer reveals a surprising twist that differs from the book.

According to Deadline, the trailer features Dornan and Dakota Johnson and what sounds like a gunshot. The scene in question includes one of Christian’s exes pointing a gun at Anastasia (Johnson). The scene cuts to the sound of a gunshot, leaving fans wondering what happens.

“When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance,” the logline reads. “As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.”

Daily Mail reports that the trailer gives an extended look at two of Dornan’s former partners. While Christian and Ana move their relationship outside the bounds of BDSM, a few of his former lovers complicate their transition to a normal relationship.

The trailer begins by showcasing Christian and Ana’s rekindled romance. This includes several PDA-packed moments between Dornan and Johnson. Following a steamy make out session and bedroom cuddling, Ana confesses that she’s “never been happier.” However, their reunion turns dark once Leila Williams (Bella Heathcote) arrives on the scene.

Leila is Christian’s former submissive lover turned stalker. Not only does she creepily watch Ana and Christian from the street, but she also pulls a gun on Ana before the trailer goes dark. “Tell me what you have that I don’t,” Leila tells Ana as Christian walks through the door.

Leila isn’t the only one threatening Ana’s romance with the billionaire. Hollywood Life reports that Christian’s ex-business partner and BDSM teacher, Elena Lincoln (Kim Basinger), arrives on the scene and tries to convince Ana that Christian will never change.

“You think you’re the first woman who has tried to save him?” Elena tells her.

“[S&M isn’t] what he wants anymore,” Ana replies.

“But it’s what he needs,” Elena fires back.

The trailer features the song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” by Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik. The extended version was released over New Year’s Eve.

According to Cinema Blend, the trailer reveals a little more about the film’s plot and confirms that the sequel will feature plenty of sex. Between a hot shower scene and a sexy elevator ride, audiences are in for an intense erotic thriller when Fifty Shades Darker opens in theaters in February.

Fifty Shades Darker is the second film in a trilogy that started with the 2015 movie, Fifty Shades of Grey. The movie explores Christian’s attempts to win back Ana following their breakup in the last film. Although Ana can’t stand living without Christian, his former lovers and her new boss, Jack Hyde, will put their romance to the ultimate test.

Apart from Dornan and Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker will see the return of Jennifer Ehle, Marcia Gay Harden, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Rita Ora, Max Martini and Eloise Mumford. Starring in the franchise for the first time are Bella Heathcote, Eric Johnson, and Kim Basinger.

James Foley helmed Fifty Shades Darker, while Michael De Luca, Marcus Viscidi, Dana Brunetti, and author E.L. James are served as producers. Niall Leonard, James’ husband, wrote the screenplay, which is based on the hit erotic book series. The movie earned an R-rating despite earlier reports of a possible NC-17 tag.

Fans can watch Dornan and Johnson in action when Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on February 10, check out the new extended trailer below.

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures]