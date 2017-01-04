Britney Spears, Boyfriend Sam Asghari Getting ‘Super Serious’: Talk Of Children in 2017?

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has become a real fixture in the pop music icon’s life in recent weeks. Now, a lot of friends of the couple believe that one common goal seems to be pulling the couple closer together than ever before.

Sam could actually be the man to finally give 35-year-old Britney the daughter that she so desperately craves.

Asghari, Britney Spears’ boyfriend of (at least) five or six weeks, first came into the public eye with the 2016 release of Britney’s new music video “Slumber Party,” a featured track on Spears’ Glory album that rolled out last year.

Aside from that fact, little more is known about the fitness model and personal trainer.

Of course, the Inquisitr and other media outlets have been openly speculating for more than a month that Spears is madly in love with Asghari. Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam, has been featured prominently in numerous Christmas and New Year’s pictures and videos with the music star.

Now, an anonymous friend of Britney tells Hollywood Life that the singer’s new boyfriend could very likely mean so much more to her.

In fact, many feel that Britney Spears’ new boyfriend could be her new baby daddy. Even more startlingly, the performer’s confidante also revealed that 2017 may be the year that all of this goes down.

“Britney absolutely wants more kids, and 2017 might be the year,” the anonymous source told Hollywood Life. “Brit… would love to have a daughter or at least more kids.”

As fans already well know, Spears takes a lot of pride in being a mom to 11-year-old Sean and 10-year-old Jayden James Federline.

While Britney’s anonymous friend did clarify that Spears “has no intention of ever getting married again” — Britney Spears once famously told the Daily Mail that her failed 2004 marriage to Kevin Federline was done “for the wrong reasons” — this new relationship between Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari is one where she has her heart truly in the right place.

“Britney is “enjoying her new man Sam,” continued Spears’ friend, noting to Hollywood Life, “It has been [Britney’s] dream to have a daughter and she always wanted a big family. One of the many things she loves about [Sam] is that he wants to have children one day so if they are still together this time next year, [Spears] might ask him if he wants to have kids!”

For his own part, Britney Spears’ boyfriend does not have any children of his own, but he does share the singer’s vision of having a large family.

And if the happy couple’s series of chummy pictures and videos over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season are any indication, Britney and Sam could definitely be on the right path.

That sense of intimate closeness between the couple is exactly what Britney Spears — who was single for more than a year prior to meeting Sam — actually craves the most.

“Instead of following my heart and doing something that made me really happy,” the singer told the Daily Mail, comparing the current Britney Spears boyfriend to her prior romance with Federline. “I just did it for the idea of everything.”

Now, however, things are different. At 35, Britney Spears has worked long and hard to shed the image of her troubles in recent years and get back to finding and identifying what truly made the performer unique.

Now, with new madly-in-love boyfriend Sam Asghari in tow, Britney Spears may finally be ready to capitalize on her long-held dream to finally have a wide-eyed, dreaming daughter, just like her.

