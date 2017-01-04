Eden Sassoon Net Worth: New ‘RHOBH’ Star Opens Up About Father’s Success

Eden Sassoon is the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she has been cast as a friend of the wives. And last night, the ladies got to meet Eden for the first time. Of course, Sassoon has been tweeting about joining the show for quite some time and it sounds like some of the ladies actually know Eden because of her father. Of course, Eden’s father is the world famous Vidal Sassoon, who built a career on his passion for hair and haircare. But Eden didn’t follow in his footsteps. Instead, Eden decided to follow her passion for yoga and personal health. And in her first blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she opens up about her relationship with her father and her siblings.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon opened up about past relationship with her father before his passing. He passed away from leukemia, but Eden isn’t using his father’s fame to make a mark on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Instead, she decided to open up about her own problems and issues, including a failed marriage and following her own dreams. And it sounds like her father may have encouraged her to follow her dreams in opening a yoga studio.

“After having two kids and a marriage that was falling apart, Pilates became my escape from reality. But, the reality was that I had stopped taking care of my mind, body and soul. Being the man that he was, my dad questioned what he saw falling apart and breaking his heart at the same time. He simply asked me, “What are you going to do with your life?” I took that question to heart…and to therapy. Then I opened my first of two Pilates studios six months later. I wanted and needed to pay it forward to other women going through the same issues,” Eden Sassoon revealed in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that it was her father who pushed her to follow her dreams.

One can imagine that Eden may have gotten some of her father’s wealth when he passed away. Of course, he was worth a reported $150 million at the time of his death. Eden’s own net worth isn’t really known, but one can imagine she got some of his estate and has made a successful name for herself and her yoga studio. In her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sassoon also opens up about her sister, who passed away from an overdose. While she has two additional siblings, she wanted to share how she saw her sister as an idol and a role model for herself when she was younger.

“There were four of us #Sassoon kids, and now there are three. My sister Catya, who was larger than life, found her peace in drugs and alcohol and did not wake up on January 1st, 2002. She left behind three children and three ex-husbands,” Eden Sassoon explains in her blog about her relationship with her siblings, adding about her sister, “She was the “cool” girl that everyone wanted to be like. Everyone was so ALIVE in the 80s, but I didn’t know that it was the drugs and alcohol talking. Don’t let me fool you, I’m four years sober from alcoholism and understand the struggle.”

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Do you think she will be a great addition to the show or do you think she will end up becoming a part of the drama, as the ladies tend to pick sides these days?

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Project Angel Food]