Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Ring In 2017 With Kiss: Did He Propose Winter Wedding?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani kept the fire in their romance hot by ringing in the New Year with a sweet kiss. Even though Blake had to perform, he managed to take time to show his love for his girlfriend. Shelton and his songstress sweetheart have been the subject of rumors about their romance ranging from pregnancy to engagement rings, and now that it’s 2017, does that mean plans for a winter wedding?

Although the kiss with Gwen probably was the highlight of Blake’s personal life on New Year’s Eve, Shelton showed his star power with his performance on New Year’s Eve, reported Taste Of Country.

Blake joined another coach from The Voice to perform on the 2016 New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly program. Shelton, Voice coach Alicia Keys and a capella group Pentatonix helped Daly celebrate his fourteenth year as host of the New Year’s Eve show. Blake performed “A Guy With a Girl,” which is his hot single from If I’m Honest.

Shelton and Daly will reunite on the next season of The Voice, which premieres in February. And sliding into one of those over-sized coach chairs next to Blake will be Stefani, who’s set to return as a coach as well.

Turning to Twitter, Shelton showed that he really is a “guy with a girl” by posting a photo of himself with Stefani.

Happy New Years gx pic.twitter.com/E9PA6KQMAc — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 1, 2017

While his romance with Stefani is staying country strong, Blake also has a busy year planned for his successful music career. Shelton and his pal Luke Bryan will star at Bryan’s Crash My Playa event in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in January. In addition, Blake will kick off his “Doin’ It to Country Songs Tour” on Feb. 16 in Bakersfield, California. Joining Shelton will be former Voice contestant RaeLynn to serve as his support act.

Blake’s fans will be cheering for him on January 18, which is when they’ll learn the results of his nominations for a variety of 2017 People’s Choice Awards, including Favorite Male Country Artist and the all-genre Favorite Male Artist.

Despite Shelton’s busy schedule, he’s managed to take some time off to relax in his beloved Oklahoma, where he was joined by Stefani, reported the Daily Mail.

However, Blake and Gwen didn’t neglect her sons. All three boys, ranging from Kingston James McGregor, 10 to Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 8, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 2, enjoyed the holidays with their mom and Shelton.

But when it came to Snapchat, the photos were all about the romance.

And all the fam in all the land said THANK GOODNESS FOR SNAPCHAT thank you @gwenstefani @blakeshelton snap chat ????????????????????????????YeeHaw for 2017 pic.twitter.com/47vdf8k0eV — ✌????️❤️️????Denise???? (@Denisep1986) January 1, 2017

That might have led to the perfect opportunity for Blake to propose a winter wedding, but did it happen? Life & Style cited an insider’s claim that Shelton actually had been considering a Christmas wedding, but put the winter ceremony plans on hold.

“Gwen’s friends kept telling her to slow down and not rush into things. She and Blake decided to take their advice.”

However, that’s not bad news for fans of their romance. The source also revealed that postponing the plans isn’t causing stress in their relationship, and instead gives Stefani and Shelton additional time to figure out the perfect ceremony and honeymoon.

“They would love to go somewhere tropical like Tahiti or Hawaii,” added the insider.

However, Celeb Dirty Laundry cites sources with a different version of whether Blake is ready to propose to and wed his gal pal.

Those insiders claim that Stefani is “pressuring Blake to not only get married but get pregnant as well” because she allegedly feels “it’s now or never.” In addition, the sources allege that the songstress feels that they’ve been dating for a sufficient time for Shelton to propose, and that there’s just one item missing from their relationship.

“The only thing that is missing of course is an engagement ring.”

However, Blake reportedly may have a different view on the benefits of marriage. Shelton allegedly is telling pals that he “likes the way things are right now and doesn’t want to ruin things by getting married.”

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS]