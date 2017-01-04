Ben Affleck Opens Up About His Troubled Past And Reveals His Standalone Batman Is Not A ‘Set Thing’

Ben Affleck has been through a lot over the years. The award-winning actor rose to fame after writing and starring in the 1997 hit, Good Will Hunting, but has experienced a rocky career ever since. From public splits to box-office failures, Affleck is finally opening up about his troubled past.

During an interview with People, Affleck discussed his “bad boy” past and how fame almost derailed his young life. Thankfully, the actor was able to learn from the mistakes and avoid letting his life spin out of control.

“I’d always had a strong idea about my values and the direction I wanted to be headed in, then I ran into getting famous and it totally spun me around and I flailed around for a few years,” Affleck shared. “When you’re a young man in your 20s, part of that is making mistakes and learning from them. I just made those in front of everybody, rather than privately.”

Affleck added: “There’s stuff I look back on and kind of cringe at but I always tried to treat other people well. My parents imbued that in me and the mistakes I made were mostly just of the embarrassing kind.”

The Batman v Superman star credits his marriage with Jennifer Garner as being a major turning point in his life. The stars tied the knot in 2005 and share three kids together: Violet, 11, Seraphina, seven, and Sam, four.

“I think becoming a father makes you see the world differently and it’s good,” he admitted.

Affleck and Garner decided to part ways last year after being married for a decade. Despite the struggles, Affleck’s only complaint is when the media coverage interferes with the lives of his children.

“I’m at peace with paying my own price, what I’m not at peace with is when it invades on my kids’ space and time. They didn’t make any bargains. I try to shelter them as best I can. That’s my only real gripe,” he stated.

Ben Affleck is currently working on a standalone Batman movie. Although he was rumored to be directing, writing, and starring in the flick, Affleck admitted that nothing was set in stone. Will Affleck abandon the project before it gets off the ground?

“That’s the idea. But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it,” he explained.

According to GQ, Affleck’s future with the Batman franchise is definitely in question. Not only did Batman v Superman get hit with negative reviews, but Suicide Squad was met with an equal amount of disdain. With his future as Batman uncertain, a standalone film is looking bleak.

Of course, Affleck’s hesitation might be the safest approach to take. After all, the last thing he wants is the movie to become his last opportunity for redemption. Indeed, another major flop might be the final straw in a career still on the rebound. On the other hand, a successful Batman movie could launch Affleck onto a new level in Hollywood.

Whatever happens, at least Affleck can rest assured knowing that he’ll always have Matt Damon in his corner. According to E! News, Affleck discussed his best friend’s insistence that he takes all the good roles in Hollywood.

“That’s true. But I’d love to get a great two-handed script and do a movie with Matt. But, for whatever reason, those scripts are rare,” he admitted.

Given the results of the last time Damon and Affleck teamed up, the duo should seriously consider collaborating in the near future, especially is Affleck’s future with Batman doesn’t pan out.

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]