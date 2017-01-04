Eileen Davidson Net Worth: ‘RHOBH’ Star Chose Work Over Grieving Mother’s Death

Eileen Davidson is currently facing some criticism from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars because she chose not to share the news that her mother had passed away last year. Davidson’s mother passed away a few days before she sat down to film the reunion special, and she revealed that she chose to keep the death to herself because she didn’t want her co-stars to treat her any differently during the reunion. But now, Davidson is learning that her co-stars have plenty of things to say about how she handled the situation.

According to a new Bravo report, Eileen Davidson is now revealing the details about her mother’s death, so her co-stars can all be on the same page about the series of events. She reveals that she was shocked that her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars would be talking about her mother’s death.

“I lost my mother in March. This was months after all the issues with Lisa V. happened. The next day, I worked Y&R. I chose not to tell anyone there because that was the only way I could do my job. It was pure survival. I had to make the same decision for the reunion. We all had a lot of issues that needed to be talked through. I knew it would rob everyone of their ability to be honest with me if they were all walking on eggshells,” Eileen Davidson explains in her blog for Bravo about how she decided to handle her mother’s death, sharing that she just wanted to submerge herself in work rather than grieve the loss of her mother.

RECAP: #RHOBH Eileen Davidson Attacks Dorit Kemsley Over Grief Criticism + PK Confronts Lisa Rinna On Beef with LVP https://t.co/kuDS6Cqy4i pic.twitter.com/EcypwO88Py — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 4, 2017

Davidson decided to bury herself in work and she went back to The Young and The Restless the next day. She has a reported net worth of $3 million and she reportedly earns upwards of $750,000 per season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the money wasn’t what kept her going back to work. Maybe she just needed something else to think about. But it sounds like the decision to not share the news wasn’t just work-related. Eileen admits that it was painful for her to bring up anything in relation to her mother, as she would just break down.

“More over, I couldn’t even talk about my mother without breaking down. The best—and really the only—decision was that if I was going to be at the reunion, I was not going to discuss what had happened until I was ready. I would have happily explained this to Dorit, PK, or anyone who asked,” Eileen Davidson explains in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo.

Davidson reveals that she would have happily talked about how she grieved and chose to work rather than sit at home and cry. But she reveals that her co-stars never asked her about how she was doing. Instead, she’s now learning through Lisa Rinna that she was brought up in random conversation. And when Dorit Kemsley is confronted by Davidson about the conversation on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has conveniently forgotten that it took place. When Eileen tried to talk to Kemsley about it, she seemingly denied ever doing anything wrong.

“And there were some very strong opinions regarding myself and Lisa R. going around. Who is anyone to judge how I chose to handle the loss of my mother? Especially two people who I hardly know, and don’t have the all facts?” Eileen Davidson explains in her blog, sharing that she had wished that Dorit had just owned the fact that they had talked about her, her mother’s passing and how she had handled the death.

What do you think of Eileen Davidson sharing the news about her mother’s passing? Do you think the other ladies should have respected her decision to keep it private?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS]