Tamar Braxton Blasted As A ‘Complete Fool’ After She Blames ‘Black Churches’ For Kim Burrell’s Homophobic Comments

Tamar Braxton is being slammed as a “complete fool” after chiming in on the controversy surrounding gospel singer Kim Burrell, allegedly blaming churches — “black churches” in particular — for Burrell’s recent homophobic remarks.

BET is reporting that Tamar is now facing some serious backlash on social media after taking to Instagram to throw in her two cents regarding Burrell’s recent controversy on January 4, when she posted a lengthy response to Kim’s recent homophobic comments in which she condemned homosexuality.

According to a screen shot of Braxton’s alleged comments, which no longer appear on her page, captured by the Shade Room, Tamar claimed that she was asked about Kim’s recent comments by TMZ, prompting her to take to Instagram to share her feelings regarding the situation.

Braxton made it pretty clear in her pretty lengthy social media post that she does not agree with Kim’s comments regarding homosexuality. She went on to claim that many of those condemning the outspoken Christian for her remarks more than likely voted for Donald Trump before then blaming the church for Burrell’s beliefs.

#TamarBraxton weighs in on #KimBurrell's controversial comments about gay people A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

“While I do not agree on any level about what Kim said nor feels… most of y’all are nailing her to the cross meanwhile most of y’all voted for Trump,” Braxton wrote amid the media storm, according to the Shade Room.

Tamar then went on to tell those slamming Kim to “please have several [seats]” before claiming that Burrell was being “ripped” for “what she learned in church” before appearing to place the blame for Kim’s homophobic comments on “black churches” in particular.

Braxton then claimed in her post that rather than condemning Kim for her homophobic and hateful remarks, fans should “show her love” and “pray for her understanding” before Tamar then took aim at Trump once more.

“I too am outraged but some of y’all sound crazy [because] after all, his 100 year old ‘he knows better’ a** about to be sworn in,” Braxton continued of Trump. “But that’s not my business.”

Tamar then signed off her post by admitting that she “can’t wait” for her own talk show to launch, as The Tamar Braxton Show, which is set to be produced by Steve Harvey, is scheduled to hit screens this coming September.

But while Tamar Braxton certainly didn’t hold back when it came to making her feelings known on Instagram, Braxton’s comments on the situation didn’t exactly sit well with some fans.

A number of fans flocked to social media to blast Tamar for chiming in on the Burrell drama, with some slamming Braxton as “a complete fool” for throwing in her two cents regarding Kim’s recent homophobic statements.

“Not only do you look like a muppet, you look like a complete fool,” @googleafijian tweeted out to Braxton alongside a screen shot of Tamar’s comments about Kim, while @wyetthasspoken_ tweeted, “It’s not Tamar Braxton’s place to speak on how gay people should react to blatant homophobia.”

But while some fans slammed Tamar for chiming in, others actually defended the Braxton Family Values star in the wake of the backlash, claiming that they saw nothing wrong with Braxton’s remarks.

“[Some] of what [Tamar] said in a nutshell ‘God is Love, and lets pray for understanding.’ Not seeing what was said ‘wrong,'” @ItsKedaLove tweeted out amid the Braxton and Burrell drama, while @iEmJay_ wrote on December 3, “What’s funny is, I guarantee most of the people commenting didn’t even read [Tamar’s] post, but wanna bandwagon.”

Braxton’s comments came shortly after Ellen DeGeneres announced on Twitter that Burrell would not be appearing on her popular daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, despite being scheduled as a guest, after it was revealed that the Kim had made hateful remarks regarding homosexuality.

According to BBC News, DeGeneres banned Burrell from her show on December 3 after learning that Kim had made derogatory remarks regarding homosexuality during a sermon, reportedly referring to “the perverted homosexual spirit” and calling homosexuality “a sin.”

Notably, this is just the latest in a string of dramas for Tamar, coming just days after she used the social media platform to throw some serious shade at her former co-hosts on The Real.

Just last month, Tamar blasted former friends Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Loni Love as “liars” amid a nasty feud following her March firing, shortly after she slammed the daytime talk show during an appearance on The T.D. Jakes Show.

What do you think of Tamar Braxton chiming in on the Kim Burrell homophobia controversy?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]