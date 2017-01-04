Lisa Vanderpump On Eden Sassoon: Claims To Have Special Bond With Vidal Sassoon

Lisa Vanderpump runs three of the best restaurants in Los Angeles and Hollywood and these restaurants tend to introduce her to some famous faces. These are the places where famous people show up for lunch and dinner, and PUMP is the newest addition to the family, which is where the gay community can let loose. While Lisa’s spin-off show Vanderpump Rules focuses on the staff that works at SUR, she doesn’t film the celebrities that may stop by for a bite to eat. The only person who has been featured on the show is Lance Bass, because he and Lisa have a great friendship and he has supported her ventures in the LGBTQ community.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Vanderpump is now revealing that she was actually friends with Eden Sassoon’s famous father long before she was even considered for the show. Of course, Vidal passed away in 2012 in Los Angeles due to cancer, as he had been diagnosed with leukemia the summer before. But Lisa reveals that he actually used to frequent her restaurants and she got to know him.

“This week we are introduced to the lovely Eden Sassoon, who, as I have been privileged to know her father, would welcome meeting next week. He was an iconic man that frequented our restaurant and was kind enough to invite Ken and I to his home for lunches and intriguing conversation as he regaled amazing stories of his life,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, adding, “So Eden will be included in the complicated machinations of this group. I hope she is prepared lol.”

Vanderpump doesn’t say much about Eden in her blog, as she may not know much about this new housewife. While Lisa may have served her father in her restaurants, she doesn’t seem to be close to Sassoon the same way that she is with Dorit Kemsley. But when it comes to Kemsley, Lisa Vanderpump is standing by her friend. And even though Dorit may not have had the best start on the show, Lisa is convinced that fans will change their minds about her friend as the season goes on.

“It is all so precarious, and I wasn’t there to witness many of these interactions, so the hot seat has been graciously relinquished this season to my friend Dorit. Dorit is a kind, lovely young woman but a formidable opponent, make no doubt,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her blog about Eden’s first episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, adding that she will stand by Dorit because she’s convinced that fans will be won over by her later on.

“I feel secure in the fact that as weeks pass you will have a better understanding of who she is rather than the polarizing portrayal so far…,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her Bravo blog, convinced that Kemsley’s attitude will change and fans will love her despite her comments about Erika Girardi, adding about her own stance, “I have no ill will for any of these ladies as we move into our next year. I interpreted that from both LR and ED that the fragility of the years we are granted on this planet are glaring when we lose a loved one.”

