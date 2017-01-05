Justin Bieber Gives Up His Puppy, For This Great Reason

Justin Bieber didn’t abandon a sick puppy who needs hip surgery, despite gossip sites copy and pasting Page Six’s inaccurate, negatively-angled story.

Page Six, Perez Hilton, and other outlets misreported that claim after C.J. Salvador — a male dancer who has worked with Bieber for five years, and whose parents adopted the puppy (Todd) — created a GoFundMe page to raise $8,000 for the surgery.

Some context. Bieber previously owned the puppy. He let fans see his “new little fluff ball Todd” for the first time when he posted a sweet Instagram photo back in August.

He also posted a video of the pair, which he captioned, “How are you real?”

However, contrary to Page Six unfairly assuming Bieber gave up Todd because his “infatuation” passed, one source tells the Inquisitr that a Salvador family member previously said Bieber’s other pup (Esther, a Yorkshire Terrier) wouldn’t accept the new arrival and kept fighting with Todd. This state of affairs prompted the singer to look for a new home for the chow chow.

Fast forward to the now seven-month-old puppy being formally adopted by C.J.’s parents, as the dancer stated in an Instagram post on Wednesday titled “Just To Clear The Air.”

Just To Clear The Air

C.J wrote, “Todd is a Salvador,” adding that his parents adopted the dog and the family see him as their “responsibility,” not Justin’s.

Salavador made it clear that he did not ask Bieber for money for the GoFundMe because “he has nothing to do with the situation.”

The dancer also clarified that Justin didn’t know Todd had a medical condition when the puppy belonged to the Grammy winner, because the breeder who sold the dog “didn’t notify anyone or was oblivious to the fact that Todd was born with this birth defect.”

In fact, C.J. says his own family only recently found out that Todd was born with severe hip dysplasia when they took the dog to a recent checkup before getting him neutered.

Justin Bieber Did NOT Abandon Sick Puppy, Despite Report

In dogs, hip dysplasia is an abnormal formation of the hip socket that can develop into crippling lameness and painful arthritis.

As the Salvador explained at his GoFundMe, if Todd doesn’t have the specialized surgery he requires he won’t be able to “walk, run, let alone play” by the time he’s one-year-old.

The other grim option is putting Todd to sleep, which C.J. says he wouldn’t consider.

Happily, Todd will be getting his needed surgery as the GoFundMe exceeded its target of $8,000. At press time it is at $8,712.

It’s important to note that C.J. specifically slammed Page Six’s snide story.

“It really troubles me how the media can make a beautiful and inspiring situation into a petty story to make someone else look bad #page6” he blasted on Instagram.

C.J. isn’t wrong. Page Six’s headline “Justin Bieber Abandons His Sick Puppy” is profoundly inaccurate, as the superstar didn’t know Todd had a genetic defect when the puppy was his pet. The dog’s condition was only recently discovered by the Salvador family.

The tabloid claiming Bieber “abandoned” Todd is also over-egged, given that he made the tough call to give up a beautiful puppy because the dynamic between Todd and Esther was harmful.

Justin’s decision to place Todd with the parents of a dancer he has known for five years will likely be seen by many as an indication that he cares about the puppy’s welfare.

As for the outlets harping on about Bieber’s wealth, C.J. explicitly said he did not ask the singer for money. There is also no suggestion that the pop prince even knew about the GoFundMe page.

It isn’t surprising that mainstream media foisted the “Bieber: Irresponsible Pet Owner” trope onto a scenario that doesn’t merit it. It’s widely known that negative Justin Bieber media stories makes for effective clickbait.

In reality, the Biebs’ other puppy, Esther, is thriving in his care. And the singer’s long-standing giveback record of kindness and generosity makes the notion that he would begrudge paying a mere $8,000 to help his former pet puppy, not just offensive — but absurd.

Justin Bieber Has Raised $1. 5 Million — And Counting — To Build Schools For Impoverished Children

Did You Know Justin Bieber Meets 'Make-A-Wish' Children In Nearly Every City On His…

Justin Bieber Inspires Teen Fan Amid Cancer Battle, Helps Music Therapy Donation Appeal

Heartbroken mother thanks Justin Bieber for kindness to terminally ill daughter

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]