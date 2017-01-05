Justin Bieber’s Former Egged Neighbors Want More Money In Lawsuit? Is It A Money Grab?

Justin Bieber’s allegedly “terrorized” former neighbors need huge amounts of money to get over their three-year-old alleged “terror.”

So say plaintiffs Jeffrey and Suzanne Schwartz in recently-filed legal documents. The couple are countering a request from Bieber’s lawyers to the judge to limit possible damages to $25,000.

However, TMZ reports Bieber’s old neigbours revealed in their new documents that the pop superstar’s legal team offered more to settle their alleged assault, battery, and emotional distress case.

It’s almost folklore now, but back in 2014 the Schwartzes were awarded nearly $90,000 in restitution that was paid — in full — by Bieber, after the star pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor vandalism charge for egging his ex-neighbors Calabasas, California house on January 9, 2014.

The singer was also put on two-years probation, ordered to stay away from the neighbors, and logged in 12 weeks of anger management. All of which Bieber reportedly completed with flying colors.

However, the Schwartzes alleged “terror” requires more than that from the Grammy winner.

The neighbors’ suit includes claims of alleged emotional distress, which they’re claiming they suffered when Bieber egged their house, also alleged loud parties thrown by either Bieber or his pals, alleged car speeding, alleged drug use, and alleged verbal spats between Bieber and his friends and members of the Schwartz family.

Jeffrey claims Justin spat in his face and threatened to kill him during an confrontation on March 27, 2013, after the auto-car executive walked over to the singer’s then property told him to stop [allegedly] speeding when he drove around the gated community.

Jeffrey also alleges that Bieber’s bodyguards arrived shortly after he argued with Justin during their tense March exchange. The former neighbor claims one bodyguard made anti-semitic references and repeatedly taunted, “What are you going to do about it, Jew boy?”

Schwartz and his wife allege that they still suffer from headaches, stomach-aches, and sleepless nights as a result of the alleged emotional distress of Bieber’s alleged past actions towards them.

The Schwartzes sued for alleged assault, battery, and emotional distress in Los Angeles Superior Court back in March 2015 for unspecified damages in excess of $25,000 and are seeking a jury trial.

The couple allege they were subjected to a nine-month period of “offensive” behavior by Bieber and some of his pals from March 2013 to January 2014.

According to the plaintiff’s lawsuit, they want Bieber held responsible for the alleged “constant harassment” which they and their children allegedly received from Bieber’s friends, fans, and the media.

Last month, it was revealed Bieber’s legal team filed a motion to seal the public release of an upcoming deposition video in the case.

TMZ reported Bieber’s lawyers’ motion cited Donald Trump’s recently granted order of protection in his Trump University case as a precedent. The singer’s team argue that privacy in lawsuits is a good thing in some instances.

It’s claimed the Schwartzes are so angry about their suit that the deposition is likely to be a circus. No doubt Bieber’s team will be keen to prevent a repeat of his infamous deposition for a separate case in 2014.

TMZ say Bieber’s lawyers contend the “emotional distress” premise of the neighbors’ lawsuit is spurious.

It’s worth noting the neighbors themselves spoke to the press about the case more than once, and Bieber sold his Calabasas home in 2014 to Khloe Kardashian. The singer now rents a home in Toluca Lake and there have been no reports of any issues between him and his current neighbors.

Back in October 2013, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office declined to press charges against the singer regarding the alleged spitting/threat incident.

The D.A.’s office explained that while the Biebs’ behavior, “seemed disproportionate and immature”… the brief duration of the encounter and the surrounding circumstances…the fact that the complainant…had entered the suspect’s property without invitation, the evidence does not show beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect’s outburst rose to the level of a criminal threat.”

The D.A.’s office also added there was no evidence that the singer had spat on the neighbor.

Fast forward to August this year, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie ruled the Schwartz family must submit to a lengthy psychological exam since they are alleging Bieber emotionally terrorizing them.

At the time, the Schwartzes’ lawyers argued that a seven-hour psychological exam should not be ordered.

However, Fujie said a claim of severe emotional distress from Bieber’s conduct was “why it’s even more important [for the Schwartz fanmily to] have a mental exam,” Billboard reported.

Now, the family are facing off against Bieber’s legal team’s move to cap possible damages at $25,000. Do you think this lawsuit is a money-grab or do the Schwartzes have credible reasons for continued legal redress?

