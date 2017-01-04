Danielle Stislicki Missing: After A Month Of Searching, Family Needs Help To Find Farmington Hills Woman

Farmington Hills, Michigan woman, Danielle Stislicki, went missing without a trace just over a month ago. Her mysterious disappearance has friends and family perplexed, and after a number of exhaustive searches, they need any information they can get to help find her and bring her home safely.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ann Stislicki recently spoke with the Detroit Free Press saying prayer keeps her strong but it’s difficult for friends and family to keep their minds from not going “to that dark place…” Ann noted that she has been able to keep going in large part due to the tremendous amount of support from those in the public.

She also praised law enforcement and their incredible “work ethic,” saying they have been tirelessly working on the case trying to find any clues or evidence that would lead to information about Danielle, the Detroit Free Press reports. Ann stated, “It’s hard to stay positive… You cry a lot… She’s [Danielle’s] strong and can get through this. Everyone wants to give Danielle a hug. We miss her, and we want her to come home.”

Ann told Fox 2 Detroit on Tuesday that “they aren’t doing interviews” but wants the public to continue to publicize and share Danielle’s story. Last month Ann pleaded with the public to share Danielle’s case “across the U.S.” She said, “We know there is an opportunity she may not be in Michigan anymore, so we’re looking for help to spread this across the world.”

The Facebook page entitled Find Danielle Stislicki is doing just that by featuring photos, missing persons posters, and other information and updates regarding the missing woman. About 3.2 million people have accessed the page, which aims to is to inform as many people as possible about Danielle’s case.

A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is aimed at aiding in the search for the missing woman.

On December 22, the Farmington Hills Police Department and the Oakland County Crime Lab searched a Berkley area home in connection with Danielle’s vanishing. According to WXYZ, the home belongs to a security guard who “works, or worked” at MetLife where Danielle is also employed.

According to NBC 5, Danielle worked at MetLife for almost 10 years, while her mother, Ann, has worked there for 25 years but was not in the office the day Danielle vanished.

It's been a month since Danielle Stislicki vanished. Her mother, still holding out hope, shares her story. https://t.co/NpTDcNUSvf pic.twitter.com/ipuglIsWWo — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 3, 2017

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. A search for Danielle commenced when she failed to show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police find “highly suspicious,” reports Click on Detroit.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 lbs. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,700, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $129,700.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]