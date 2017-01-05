Kate Middleton And Prince William Not Working Hard Enough? They Are Unfavorably Compared To Princess Diana And Prince Charles

Once again, Kate Middleton And Prince William have been accused of being “lazy” royals. The Daily Mail has reported that the latest comparison show that William, Kate and Harry have been accused of not working as hard as Princess Diana and Prince Charles did at their same stage of life. Is this a fair comparison and what is the public’s perception of the royal family, especially The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge?

Royal author Phil Dampier has accused William and Kate of not pulling their weight. He has tallied how many engagements each of the royals have participated in and he has declared that William and Kate are lacking in their efforts.

“I have long thought that William and Kate are not doing enough.”

He then compared William and Kate to Diana and Charles in 1985, when William was only three and Harry one, very comparable to William and Kate’s current circumstance. Charles and Diana had a combined 703 appearances between the two of them, while this past year Wills and Kate had 328.

The current tally shows that the elders continue to lead the way. William’s father, the Prince of Wales had 530 engagements in 2016, with his sister, Anne, Princess Royale, had 509. Meanwhile Prince William had 188 engagements in 2016, while Prince Harry 152. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is right below Harry at 140. Dampier is concerned that the elders are doing all of the work.

“The Queen and Prince Philip are in their 90s, and Charles and Camilla are pushing 70, so it is time the younger generation stepped up.”

Earlier in the year, even The Daily Beast pointed out that in 2015, the Duke of Edinburgh had 250 duties which was more than the 198 performed between Kate, William and Harry combined. And it should be noted that Prince Philip is 94. Yet, this was the year that Princess Charlotte was born and both Catherine and William took time out for parental leave.

Does the projected image of the lazy royal couple hurt the public’s perception of Kate Middleton and Prince William? No, it does not appear to.

Just a few months ago, Inquisitr reported that 54 percent of the British population believe Prince William should be next in line for the British throne instead of his father, Prince Charles. Opiniuim Research conducted this poll that revealed that a year before, in 2014, 53 percent of all Britons favored William over Charles to become the next King of England.

Taking a deep dive into the specifics, a meager 25 percent of all people polled wanted to see Charles take the throne next. Yet, an affirmative 47 percent of all men want William to become the next king, and an astounding 60 percent of women polled wished for King William instead of King Charles. Perhaps more importantly, in the same survey, over two-thirds of all people polled want the monarchy to be preserved.

There could be so many reasons why Wills, Harry and Catherine have endeared themselves to the public despite accusations that they are considered lazy in the amount of time they spend in public service.

First of all, they have been gracious. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent out personal thank-you notes to everyone that sent them congratulations on the fifth anniversary of their wedding. Sent using snail mail, the keepsake notes featured a beautiful photo of the couple. More recently, William, Harry, Kate and the Queen sent out a joint thank-you note to each of the Olympians that represented Great Britain. These two classy gestures show a lot of gratitude and appreciation towards others. In return, there was a lot of excitement shown by the recipients of the thank-you notes.

Next, they have been open about their feelings. When Prince William revealed “I miss her every day,” his heartfelt statement reminded longtime followers of the royal family of how similar he is to his late mother, Princess Diana, in relating to people and expressing real, heartfelt emotions. Harry’s confession that he wants to “make my mother proud every day” yet again revealed that this younger generation of royals are not the stiff upper lip royals of yore. These royals are people who are in touch with their emotions and are not afraid of expressing their vulnerability to others.

Most of all, those who don’t consider the young royals lazy remember that Princess Diana’s time with her children was already so limited because of her royal obligations and cut even shorter by her tragic death. Perhaps they wonder if Diana and Charles had less obligations and more time as a family things could have worked out differently. Her two children are very family-oriented people. How can anyone criticize William and Kate for pursing a private and cozy family life, especially as William’s own family was torn apart by a very public divorce and his relationship with his beloved mother was cut short by the tragic car accident in Paris nearly 20 years ago?

In fact, editor-in-chief of Majesty, Ingrid Seward insists that William and Harry need family life more than anything. She insists that they are doing exactly what Prince Charles has encouraged them to do: be with family. She believes that Charles regrets not spending more time with his two delightful sons and wants his children to have that sort of normal life. This was something that Diana advocated for as well.

Do you think that William, Kate and Harry are lazy? Or do you think that there is plenty of time for them to lead their public lives and now should focus on family? Share your opinions and thoughts below.

