The Headline ‘Charles Manson Dead’ Is Premature, But Sharon Tate Murderer Is ‘Very Ill’

The last month or so has seen many famous, or at least notorious deaths, and some news reports have added murderer Charles Manson, 82, to that list. But prison sources claim that the report that says “Charles Manson, Dead at 80” are premature, as the career criminal who was convicted of the murder of Sharon Tate, wife of director Roman Polanski, who was eight months pregnant, has left prison, but is just in the hospital for a “serious illness.”

Just as the year was coming to a close, the deaths of Carrie Fisher, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and singer, George Michael occurred in the same week, says the Inquisitr. Carrie Fisher was 60, and George Michael was only 52, and both had significant drug histories. Friends of both have suggested that Fisher and Michael had each fallen off the wagon. As Manson has been in prison since the sixties, the cause of his mystery illness is probably not drugs or alcohol.

It’s not clear whether it was wishful thinking that Charles Manson, who received the death penalty for a series of murders, and leading the Manson family in various crimes was dead, or just an attempt to get the story first, but at this time, Manson is ill, but not dead, says CBS. Charles Manson was having digestive issues, and was taken to a Bakersfield hospital.

The California Department of Corrections would only say that Charles Manson was still alive, and is still a prisoner at the prison in Corcoran. Debra Tate, Sharon Tate’s younger sister, says she has “no ill wishes’ for those who killed her sister.

“I would probably say a prayer for them and shed a tear and ask God to have mercy on their souls, but so far I haven’t allowed myself to feel anything because it’s unsubstantiated. I’m not allowing myself to feel anything until I know that it’s true.”

The Los Angeles Times agrees that Manson is still alive, but got some more information from the Federal Director of Medical Services. Joyce Hayhoe suggested that they would not let a prisoner out for any medical treatment that could be done at the infirmary.

“In general, inmates are sent to outside hospitals if they need surgical services, emergency care, or diagnostic services of an acute nature. These services are not provided in state prison facilities.”

People Magazine says that several times through his five decades of incarceration, Charles Manson has sought treatment from the medical center. Back in the early eighties, another prisoner poured paint thinner on Charles Manson, and set him on fire. Manson was burned over 20% of his body. Manson has also suffered heart problems, and a few less serious injuries.

Back in 1971, Charles Manson got the death penalty for the crimes he committed, but it was overturned when California abolished the death penalty. Instead Manson now is serving a sentence of several lifetimes. Manson has been denied parole twelve times. Susan Atkins, one of the women who carried out Manson’s gruesome plans was said to brag to other prisoners that they killed people and committed other crimes “because we wanted to do a crime that would shock the world….”

Charles Manson’s next parole hearing is in 2027, when he will be 92.

Do you think Charles Manson is having surgery? Do you think he will ever get parole?

